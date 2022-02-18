Darcey & Stacey: Darcey's Father Mike Says She Shouldn't Marry Georgi, Won't Attend Wedding

PEOPLE's exclusive preview of the Darcey & Stacey season finale shows family tensions rising when Darcey and Stacey announce their plans for a dual wedding in Miami

Darcey Silva's wedding to Georgi Rusev may not be what she expected.

In PEOPLE's exclusive clip from the Darcey & Stacey season finale, the former 90 Day Fiancé star and her twin sister Stacey Silva announce their plans for a destination, dual wedding in Miami.

While the sisters are excited about the idea, their dad Mike is less than thrilled and reveals that he won't be attending the nuptials due to his distaste for Darcey's re-engagement.

"I'm f—ing blunt. This is not great," he says. "Darcey, why are you getting f—ing married? This is f-—ing bulls—."

Mike's concerns come after Darcey's tumultuous relationship with Georgi, which has been featured on the TLC series. Their relationship was introduced during season 1 of the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff but season 2 saw a harsh breakup between the two. At one point, Georgi revealed that he was still legally married to his ex-wife, Octavia. It wasn't the end of Darcey and Georgi's love story, though, as the pair sought out couple's counseling and are now intending to walk down the aisle together.

However, that doesn't mean everyone is on board with the marriage. "Stacey, you're already married. So, it doesn't matter. You're married. It's Darcey," Mike says in the clip. "You're not even f—ing ready to be married, Darcey."

darcey and stacey Credit: TLC

In a confessional, Mike notes that he's "baffled" by Darcey's decision to tie the knot.

"It just makes no sense to me. So, maybe I have no right to [say something], but I'm her father. I'll tell her what I think. She's making a big mistake," he says, adding that he's been divorced three times and doesn't want to see the same in Darcey's life.

In her own confessional, Darcey reveals her feelings about their exchange. "I'm shocked. I've never seen my dad react like this," she says. "I knew there would be a little concern, but my dad, he wasn't there with Georgi in Miami to see how he's changed. We're better now. We've worked really hard to get where we're at."

But Mike isn't convinced. "This is f—ed up. Every f—ing time you girls want to do something, you disrupt everyone's lives just because you f—ng want to do it," he says.

He later announces in a confessional that he won't attend the nuptials. "If the girls get married and have a twin wedding at the end of the summer in Miami, I'm not going," he states.

Mike isn't the only family member who has questioned Darcey and Georgi's connection. Stacey also brought concerns to Georgi's attention in a January episode.

"I feel like you're just going to go back to your old ways," she told him. "You're going to start fighting and break up days, weeks later. It's like an endless cycle."

Stacey also said "the problem" is that Georgi doesn't "acknowledge" what he puts Darcey through, including that he lives rent-free in her apartment.