Darcey Silva and New Guy Mike Get Sensual with Chocolate on a Date: 'I Want Him to Lick It Right'

Darcey Silva isn't afraid to get a little messy with Mike on their first date.

In PEOPLE's exclusive clip from Monday's episode of Darcey & Stacey, Darcey, 48, arrives at the pair's first date and her new beau tells her that he "took the liberty to order" her food.

Darcey admits that she has mixed feelings about his bold gesture, sharing, "It's a little strange that Mike is ordering for me without asking me what I wanted but at the same time, it's a little of a breath of fresh air because he's taking charge and the guys that I used to date never did that for me."

However, things take a sensual turn when the waiter reveals the pair will be indulging in "chocolate therapy" and suggests they "remove any accessories" on their hands before diving in.

Darcey removes her jewelry as the waiter begins pouring the melted chocolate over Mike's hands.

"This is an experience, no doubt," Mike says, as Darcey coyly shares, "I never had chocolate like this, not at dinner at least."

After their hands are both covered in the sweet treat, the pair begin rubbing them together and licking the chocolate off. Darcey soon realizes this is an opportunity to get "a little flirtatious" with Mike.

"You can definitely tell a lot by how a guy licks chocolate off his hands," she tells cameras. "I want him to lick it right, I don't want him to be all messy and weird."

She continues, "Mike is licking that good. His tongue looks like he's doing a mighty fine job."

Mike is equally impressed by Darcey, who he calls "an amazing, gorgeous woman." He adds that he believes there is "the potential to build to something higher and deeper" between them.

Later over dinner, Mike details his new "Heart-Based Living" program, which is designed to "connect people with their hearts" and shares the importance of meditation in his life.

The conversation makes Darcey question if the pair could have a future together.

"Mike's leading the conversation. He's talking a lot," she shares. "But, he's talking a lot about himself. He's not really asking me anything."

She adds, "Like, it's starting to make me feel like I'm not attracted to his, you know, personality."

The date comes after the pair met a yacht party and shared a mutual attraction amid Darcey's move to Miami with twin sister Stacey. Darcey said of Mike at the time, "He's got a great body and European flair about him. I just have a thing for the foreign guys. Old habits die hard."

Darcey ended her second engagement to fiancé Georgi Rusev last year after he proposed again in the season 3 finale of Darcey & Stacey. The pair encountered many hurdles leading up to their breakup, including the bombshell revelation that Georgi was still legally married to his ex-wife, Octavia.

Darcey & Stacey airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.