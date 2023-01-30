Darcey Silva and New Guy Mike Get Sensual with Chocolate on a Date: 'I Want Him to Lick It Right'

In PEOPLE's exclusive clip, the Darcey & Stacey star appreciates how her new love interest is "lickin' that [chocolate] good — his tongue looks like he's doin' a mighty fine job"

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger

Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 30, 2023 09:00 AM

Darcey Silva isn't afraid to get a little messy with Mike on their first date.

In PEOPLE's exclusive clip from Monday's episode of Darcey & Stacey, Darcey, 48, arrives at the pair's first date and her new beau tells her that he "took the liberty to order" her food.

Darcey admits that she has mixed feelings about his bold gesture, sharing, "It's a little strange that Mike is ordering for me without asking me what I wanted but at the same time, it's a little of a breath of fresh air because he's taking charge and the guys that I used to date never did that for me."

However, things take a sensual turn when the waiter reveals the pair will be indulging in "chocolate therapy" and suggests they "remove any accessories" on their hands before diving in.

Darcey & Stacey: Darcey Questions If She Is Attracted to Mike’s Personality Despite Him Being 'A Breath of Fresh Air'
TLC

Darcey removes her jewelry as the waiter begins pouring the melted chocolate over Mike's hands.

"This is an experience, no doubt," Mike says, as Darcey coyly shares, "I never had chocolate like this, not at dinner at least."

After their hands are both covered in the sweet treat, the pair begin rubbing them together and licking the chocolate off. Darcey soon realizes this is an opportunity to get "a little flirtatious" with Mike.

"You can definitely tell a lot by how a guy licks chocolate off his hands," she tells cameras. "I want him to lick it right, I don't want him to be all messy and weird."

She continues, "Mike is licking that good. His tongue looks like he's doing a mighty fine job."

Darcey & Stacey: Darcey Questions If She Is Attracted to Mike’s Personality Despite Him Being 'A Breath of Fresh Air'
tlc

Mike is equally impressed by Darcey, who he calls "an amazing, gorgeous woman." He adds that he believes there is "the potential to build to something higher and deeper" between them.

Later over dinner, Mike details his new "Heart-Based Living" program, which is designed to "connect people with their hearts" and shares the importance of meditation in his life.

The conversation makes Darcey question if the pair could have a future together.

"Mike's leading the conversation. He's talking a lot," she shares. "But, he's talking a lot about himself. He's not really asking me anything."

She adds, "Like, it's starting to make me feel like I'm not attracted to his, you know, personality."

Darcey & Stacey: Darcey Questions If She Is Attracted to Mike’s Personality Despite Him Being 'A Breath of Fresh Air'
TLC

The date comes after the pair met a yacht party and shared a mutual attraction amid Darcey's move to Miami with twin sister Stacey. Darcey said of Mike at the time, "He's got a great body and European flair about him. I just have a thing for the foreign guys. Old habits die hard."

Darcey ended her second engagement to fiancé Georgi Rusev last year after he proposed again in the season 3 finale of Darcey & Stacey. The pair encountered many hurdles leading up to their breakup, including the bombshell revelation that Georgi was still legally married to his ex-wife, Octavia.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Darcey & Stacey airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

Related Articles
Gabriel Paboga
Trailblazing '90 Day' Star Gabriel Paboga Shares His Journey to Love Since 'Feeling' His Trans Identity as a Kid
Daniele and Yohan, 90 Day: The Other Way Season 4
'90 Day' 's Daniele is Set on 'Manifesting' New Caribbean Life, Denying Yohan a Visa and Plunging Her Income
90 Day Fiancé: Jeymi and Kris
'90 Day' : Closeted Jeymi Connected with Another Woman Despite Planning Whirlwind 9-Day Wedding with Kris
90 Day Fiancé: Rishi and Jen
'90 Day' 's Jen Worries About 'Chasing' Model Rishi and 'Falling for the Wrong Guys' Ahead of Move to India
Gabriel Paboga, Isabel Posada
'90 Day' 's Gabriel Plans to Propose to Isabel — and Tell Her Parents He's Transgender: 'They Need to Know'
https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=726308138600130&set=pcb.726308181933459. Lindsey Knickerbocker/Facebook; NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 6: Tammy Knickerbocker from Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Orange County" poses at the "Project Runway" Season Four Kick Off at Lincoln Center Plaza on November 6, 2007 in New York, NY. (Photo by Steven Henry/Getty Images)
'RHOC' Alum Tammy Knickerbocker Says Missing Daughter Lindsey Is 'Okay': 'I Finally Heard from Her'
Michael B. Jordan attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage); Lori Harvey attends a celebration of the Lola bag, hosted by Burberry & Riccardo Tisci on April 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Burberry)
Michael B. Jordan Speaks About Lori Harvey Split on 'SNL' : It Was 'My Very First Public Breakup'
Rob Gronkowski Says Tom Brady Had 'No Clue' He Would Suggest He Date Sally Field on His Podcast
Rob Gronkowski Says Tom Brady Had 'No Clue' He Would Suggest Sally Field as a New Girlfriend
Nia Long
Nia Long Is 'Never Telling' Who She Wants to Date Next amid Breakup from Ime Udoka
the bachelor
'Bachelor' Sneak Peek: Front-Runner Brianna Tears Up as She Expresses 'Insecurity, Nervousness' to Zach
Shauna Rae and Dan Swygart
Shauna Rae's Love Interest Dan Swygart Says Support for His Comments on Their Connection 'Made Me Cry'
Life after lockup season 4 preview credit We TV
'Life After Lockup' : New Season Brings Infidelity Accusations, Explosive Arguments and 1 Revenge Fire
Annie and Jordan, 90 day
'90 Day' 's David and Annie Encourage Skeptical Jordan to Move to America: 'Don't Want to Leave You Behind'
Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart attend the "1923" LA Premiere Screening & After Party
Harrison Ford Would 'Love' to Do a Project with Wife Calista Flockhart — But They 'Haven't Found One Yet'
90 Day: Kris Moves to Columbia Without Meeting Jeymi to Pursue First ‘Openly’ Lesbian Relationship
'90 Day' : Kris Plans to Marry Girlfriend Jeymi — Whom She's Never Met — 9 Days After Moving to Colombia
Artem Chigvintsev (L) and Nikki Bella attend the PUBG Mobile's #FIGHT4THEAMAZON Event at Avalon Hollywood on December 09, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Balance 'Butterflies' and 'Weekly Check-Ins' to Keep Their Marriage Strong