'Darcey & Stacey' : Darcey Says New Suitor Mike Is 'Right Up My Alley' Because He Can Get Her 'Free Botox'

Darcey Silva has her sights set on a new man.

In PEOPLE's exclusive clip from Monday's premiere of Darcey & Stacey, Darcey's friend Leslie plays matchmaker for the 90 Day Fiancé alum, following her split from fiancé Georgi Rusev.

Leslie introduces Darcey, 48, to Mike and tells her that he "is Israeli, he owns an anti-aging skin company" and leaves the pair to chat.

The duo waste no time getting to know each other, and Darcey reveals that she and her twin sister Stacey Silva recently moved to Miami for work.

TLC

Mike responds that he has "been here in Miami for the last 23 years [and] own[s] a couple of businesses in a few different industries."

"I work with some geniuses and I discovered the way to reverse aging, inside out," he says.

While Darcey is clearly impressed by Mike's resume, she may have an ulterior motive for getting to know him better. She says, "Mike definitely is right up my alley. Free botox. Filler. You know, serums. I'll take it. You know, who doesn't want to have the fountain of youth?"

TLC

The pair continue to bond over their appreciation of taking care of themselves and Mike asks, "Have you ever imagined your futuristic self that you want to create?"

She replies, "Yes. I'm all about manifesting and I love your mindset."

Things then get personal between the duo as Mike reveals that he "had a belly" and was 50 pounds overweight three years before their meeting.

"I don't believe that," she responds and he insists, "Let me show you what is possible" before showing off his abs and encouraging Darcey to touch them.

TLC

Finally, Darcey admits there might be more to her attraction to Mike, sharing, "You can chase me around the boat with these abs all day. He's got a great body and European flair about him. I just have a thing for the foreign guys. Old habits die hard."

Darcey ended her second engagement to Georgi last year after he proposed again in the third season finale of Darcey & Stacey. The pair encountered many hurdles leading up to their breakup, including the bombshell revelation that Georgi was still legally married to his ex-wife, Octavia.

Darcey & Stacey season 4 premieres Monday at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.