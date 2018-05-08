All That Star Danny Tamberelli Marries Katelyn Detweiler — See Their Gorgeous Wedding Photos!

It’s official: Danny Tamberelli is a married man!

The former All That star tied the knot with his fiancée, author and literary agent Katelyn Detweiler, on Saturday.

“It’s official! We are #thedeterellis The love fest that ensued on this day will certainly not be forgotten by us or anyone who witnessed all the feels,” Tamberelli, 36, captioned an Instagram post on Monday, sharing multiple photos from their wedding day.

“True love transcends and I was honored to share it with so many. I am truly blessed to have found my special person who loves me as much as I love her! @katelyndetweiler you are MY WIFE!?!” he wrote.

Detweiler also reflected on their special day in a a sweet social media post. “5/5/18 lit my heart and soul on fire. i feel so wildly grateful to have married my best friend and favorite human, and so incredibly blessed and inspired by all the beautiful energy and unconditional love surrounding us. our love is your love, your love is our love,” she wrote.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you. (and a special thank you to photography wizard extraordinaire @kimberlycoccagniaweddings for capturing the magic so i can relive the day over and over again forever.) #TheDeterellis,” wrote Detweiler.

In September 2014, the pair met on dating app Tinder, according to Page Six, which first reported the news. They got engaged last year.

Following their Cinco de Mayo nuptials — they were held in front of 220 guests at SteelStacks in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania — the couple is traveling to Portugal for their honeymoon, according to the outlet.

Among the members of the bridal party — including 12 bridesmaids and 12 groomsmen — was Michael Maronna, who was Tamberelli’s costar on The Adventures of Pete & Pete.

“Little Pete once said, ‘Love is a many-splendored thing’ and nowhere else have I seen the splendors I saw at Dan and Katelyn’s wedding. I was very grateful to share the day with two great families — one that I’ve known and loved for a long time, and one that I just met, but I already like a whole lot,” Maronna told Page Six.

In addition to All That and The Adventures of Pete & Pete, Tamberelli starred in TV series The Magic School Bus and the film The Mighty Ducks, among others.