Danny Masterson Pleads Not Guilty to Rape Charges

The That '70s Show actor was charged last year with raping three women in separate incidents occurring between 2001 and 2003

Danny Masterson pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to the rapes of three women in the early 2000s.

The actor's attorney Tom Mesereau entered the plea on behalf of Masterson, who was not present in court, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office confirmed to PEOPLE. Masterson's next court date has been scheduled for March 24.

Mesereau did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The former That '70s Show star was charged last June with raping three women in separate incidents occurring between 2001 and 2003.

Prosecutors alleged that Masterson raped a 23-year-old woman sometime in 2001; a 28-year-old woman in April 2003; and a 23-year-old woman between October and December 2003. All of the alleged crimes occurred at Masterson's home, according to the prosecution.

If found guilty, Masterson could face a possible maximum sentence of 45 years to life in state prison.

In October, a Los Angeles judge ruled that the actor's case would move forward. During the hearing, the judge rejected a defense argument that the case should be thrown out because the alleged rapes occurred outside the statute of limitations, Variety reported at the time.

Masterson's arraignment was originally scheduled for November but was postponed to January after his attorney appeared before a judge and argued that the rape case was "politically motivated," PEOPLE previously reported.

Masterson, who has been married to actor and model Bijou Phillips since 2011, has denied the allegations.

"Mr. Masterson is innocent, and we're confident that he will be exonerated when all the evidence finally comes to light and witnesses have the opportunity to testify," Mesereau said in a statement in June. "Obviously, Mr. Masterson and his wife are in complete shock considering that these nearly 20-year old allegations are suddenly resulting in charges being filed, but they and their family are comforted knowing that ultimately the truth will come out. The people who know Mr. Masterson know his character and know the allegations to be false."