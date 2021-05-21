Danny Masterson Must Stand Trial on 3 Counts of Rape, Judge Rules After Accusers Testify

The actor, who has pled not guilty, was charged last June with raping three women in separate incidents occurring between 2001 and 2003

After Danny Masterson's alleged victims testified in court this week, a Los Angeles judge ruled that the That '70s Show actor must stand trial on three counts of rape.

The ruling, reported by the Associated Press, came at the end of Masterson's preliminary hearing, intended to determine whether there is probable cause for a trial. (He previously pled not guilty to the charges against him.)

Masterson's lawyer did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

All three of his accusers testified before the judge this week, detailing disturbing allegations against Masterson, 45.

On Tuesday, the first accuser said that 18 years ago, she was drugged at Masterson's house and woke up to the actor raping her, according to the AP. The woman tearfully said that she had only intended to pick up a set of keys from Masterson on April 25, 2003, but was waylaid and decided to join in on drinks with mutual friends.

She said that about 20 minutes after she accepted a vodka mixed drink from Masterson, her vision became "blurry" and the actor pushed her into a jacuzzi, per the AP.

The woman described Masterson taking her upstairs, where she vomited, and then putting her in his shower, where she began to lose consciousness. She attempted to fight Masterson off, she said, but was too weak by then, the AP reported. Masterson then put her on his bed and raped her, the woman said.

The woman said that she was hesitant at first to file a police report because of Masterson's connection to the Church of Scientology, telling the judge that her family and friends told her not to go to the police. She ultimately filed a report in June 2004.

Danny Masterson Credit: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters Pool/Splash News Online

During Wednesday's hearing, a second accuser said she and Masterson were five years into a relationship in November 2001 when she allegedly woke up to him raping her in their shared home.

The woman said in court that Masterson smacked her across the face with his fist. He then allegedly spit on her and called her "white trash," the AP reported.

The woman also said that in another incident (not cited in the charges) that occurred a month later, she allegedly blacked out and woke up in pain. She claimed she later learned from Masterson that he had raped her while she was unconscious, according to the AP.

After the alleged second rape, the woman reported the incident to the ethics officials at the Church of Scientology, which she joined in 1996 at the bequest of Masterson. However, the officials allegedly told her she was not raped and she did not report the incident to police until 15 years later, she said in court, per the AP.

According to the outlet, the Church of Scientology denied all of the women's allegations.

Danny Masterson Danny Masterson | Credit: Lalo Yasky/Getty

On Thursday, the third accuser spoke, alleging that Masterson demanded that she come over to his home one night and later raped her, according to the AP. When he told her to take her clothes off, she said she listened because "I didn't want any violence to take place, I didn't want things to escalate. I was giggling, trying to say, 'No, I don't want to.'"

The AP reported that she said she listened to what he asked of her that night partly because of his position of authority he held based on the high level he had reached in the Church of Scientology.

danny-masterson Danny Masterson | Credit: Michael Buckner/Getty Images for The George Lopez Foundation

Masterson was charged last June with raping three women in separate incidents occurring between 2001 and 2003. All of the alleged crimes occurred at Masterson's home, prosecutors say.

He pleaded not guilty to all three charges in January. His lawyer entered the plea on behalf of Masterson, who was not present in court, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office confirmed to PEOPLE at the time.

In October, a Los Angeles judge ruled that the actor's case would move forward. During that hearing, the judge rejected a defense argument that the case should be thrown out because the alleged rapes occurred outside the statute of limitations, Variety reported at the time.

If found guilty, Masterson could face a possible maximum sentence of 45 years to life in state prison.