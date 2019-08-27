Danny Masterson Accuser Chrissie Bixler Claims He Was 'Laughing' After Drugging, Assaulting Her

Danny Masterson‘s ex Chrissie Carnell Bixler is discussing the sexual abuse she claims she suffered while dating the actor.

Bixler appeared on the two-hour season finale of A&E’s Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath on Monday, accusing Masterson of laughing after she confronted him about drugging and assaulting her. Masterson has denied the allegations and, despite a police investigation, has not been criminally charged.

The former model, who dated Masterson from 1996 to 2001, said she blacked out after drinking one glass of wine during a date night, according to the Daily Beast.

“Last thing I remember is getting up from the restaurant to go home. Complete blackout,” Bixler said, according to the outlet. “The next day when I woke up the back of my head hurt, and I thought I’d fallen. I thought I was poisoned. I didn’t know where I was. He was downstairs sitting at his desk.”

Bixler said when she asked Masterson, 39, what took place the night before, he allegedly laughed and admitted to having sex with her when she was unconscious.

“I went downstairs and asked what happened,” she claimed. “He just kind of chuckled. I said, ‘I’m in a lot of pain.’ I was ripped. I was injured. He started laughing. He said, ‘Oh, I had sex with you last night.’ I said, ‘Was I unconscious?’ He said, ‘Yeah.’ “

In a statement to PEOPLE through his rep in 2017, Masterson denied the allegations: “We are aware of [redacted]’s 16-year-old allegations. It was only after [redacted] was in contact with Leah Remini that she made allegations of sexual assault by Mr. Masterson. The alleged incident occurred in the middle of their 6 year relationship, after which she continued to be his longtime girlfriend. When Danny ended the relationship she continued to pursue him … In fact, we are informed by the Church that the only demand [redacted] made of the Church after Danny broke up with her was asking for their help to intervene so the breakup would not be permanent.”

The statement concluded: “We are aware also that approximately 14 years ago a woman referred to in the blog made allegations of sexual assault and that the LAPD interviewed numerous witnesses and determined the claim had no merit. Based on reading the anti-Scientology blog that posted this story, these false allegations appear to be motivated to boost Leah Remini’s anti-Scientology television series since [redacted] only came forward after connecting with Leah Remini.”

Earlier this month, Bixler, Masterson’s ex-girlfriend Marie Bobette Riales, and two anonymous Jane Does filed a lawsuit against Masterson and the Church of Scientology, accusing both parties of engaging in stalking, physical invasion of privacy and a conspiracy to obstruct justice, among other allegations, claiming they and their families were harassed in an effort to silence them. (Bixler’s husband is also a plaintiff.)

In a statement, a litigation counsel for the Church of Scientology told PEOPLE: “From everything we have read in the press, this baseless lawsuit will go nowhere because the claims are ludicrous and a sham. It’s a dishonest and hallucinatory publicity stunt. Leah Remini is taking advantage of these people as pawns in her moneymaking scam. We vehemently deny Ms. Bixler’s statements on the Remini show, and look forward to prevailing in the lawsuit she has brought against the Church.”

Remini, 49, was a member of the church for 35 years before making her exit public in 2013. Since she left, she’s been an outspoken critic of Scientology.

According to the Daily Beast, Bixler claimed to Remini that she told the Church of Scientology, where both she and Masterson were members, about the incident. After speaking with a church official, according to the 2017 police report, the model says she was told she would be kicked out if she reported the rape.

“My job as his girlfriend was to give myself to him whenever he wanted,” Bixler told Remini. “I was to lay there and take it.”

Riales said on the season finale that Bixler’s experience sounded like her own.

“This wasn’t just a one night stand or meet-at-a-bar-type thing,” she said, according to the Daily Beast. “I knew that there was something wrong in our relationship itself. Never once did it occur to me that he was doing this to other girls.”

According to the plaintiffs’ complaint, Masterson has been under investigation over the sexual assault allegations by the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles County District Attorney since 2017. He has repeatedly denied the claims.

The That ’70s Show alumnus was dropped from the Netflix series The Ranch and by his agency, UTA, in the wake of the 2017 allegations.