Danny DeVito's Life in Photos

01 of 15 Danny DeVito's Early Years Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library Born on Nov. 17, 1944, Danny DeVito grew up in Ashley Park, New Jersey, with his mother, father and two sisters. He found acting through a pursuit of stage makeup, having learned to be a beautician while working at his sister's salon. The 4-ft., 10-in. actor fell in love with theater and performed in Off-Broadway productions throughout the 1960s and early 1970s.

02 of 15 Best Friends Adam Scull/REX/Shutterstock "That's my wonderful Mikey," DeVito told PEOPLE in 2019 of longtime pal and four-time costar Michael Douglas, who was his roommate in 1960s New York. "I still talk to him all the time — I wonder whatever happened to that scarf?" he added of their throwback shot.

03 of 15 Going Cuckoo Courtesy Everett Collection "Jack and I are still buddies," said DeVito (pictured with Jack Nicholson making 1975's One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest). They shot the film in a real mental hospital: "We wanted to sleep there overnight, but they wouldn't let us."

04 of 15 Love and War Snap/REX/Shutterstock After working together on Romancing the Stone and Jewel of the Nile, DeVito directed Douglas and Kathleen Turner in 1989's The War of the Roses. "Mikey and Kathleen and I [together] again," he said in the same 2019 chat with PEOPLE. "Look at that; what a couple!"

05 of 15 The Greatest Role Jim Smeal/BEI/REX/Shutterstock DeVito shares three kids with his ex Rhea Perlman: Lucy, 39, Grace, 37, and Jacob, 35. Lucy, Jacob and their father currently work together on FXX's animated comedy Little Demons. DeVito and his eldest voice characters Satan and Chrissy, and both Lucy and Jacob are executive producers on the show.

06 of 15 Still Friends Universal/courtesy Everett Collection After 35 years of marriage, Perlman and Devito separated in 2017. However the two have remained close despite their breakup. "We're friends," said the actor. "We're happy. Everybody's happy." The stars worked with each other several times over the years, including when he directed her in a 1986 episode of TV's Amazing Stories. "She had to juggle knives — it was really amazing."

07 of 15 Feathered Fiend Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock DeVito played the Penguin in 1992's Batman Returns, the first of four collaborations with director Tim Burton. "It was an operatic, wonderful experience," the actor said, speaking to PEOPLE in 2019.

08 of 15 Magical Matilda TriStar/courtesy Everett Collection "My kids brought the book to me," DeVito said of making the Roald Dahl classic Matilda with Perlman and Mara Wilson (center) in 1996. "We read it at bedtime, and I thought, 'Boy, this would make a good movie!'"

09 of 15 The Taxi Team Marilu Henner and Tony Danza on Taxi. Everett "Taxi was the launchpad," said DeVito of the iconic series. The cast (from left) of Judd Hirsch, Marilu Henner, Tony Danza, Andy Kaufman and Christopher Lloyd, "was very social. We had incredible Friday-night parties on the Paramount lot everybody was invited to."

10 of 15 The Odd Couple Arnold Schwarzenegger and (L) Danny DeVito in Twins. Moviestore/Shutterstock His Twins pal Arnold Schwarzenegger tried to sabotage his diet during filming. "He'd send pastries to my trailer just to bust my chops," DeVito told PEOPLE.

11 of 15 Major Production SGranitz/WireImage DeVito worked behind the camera in the 2000 legal drama Erin Brockovich. His production work on the film earned the Academy Award nomination for Best Picture.

12 of 15 Shining Star Stewart Cook/Shutterstock Despite starring in more than 100 films and TV shows and earning 50 award nominations throughout his career, "it never dawned on me I could have one," DeVito said of getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2011. "And it's prime real estate!" he told PEOPLE in 2019. "I don't know how that happened!"

13 of 15 Sunny and Funny Rob McElhenney, Danny DeVito, Kaitlin Olson, Glenn Howerton in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Patrick McElhenney/FXX "With Matilda I have young fans," said DeVito, who currently stars on the long-running series It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. "Now I have my crazy Sunny fan base, whom I love."

14 of 15 Speaking for the Trees Simon Burchell/Getty Images In 2012, DeVito lent his voice to the titular character in the animated adaptation of Dr. Seuss' The Lorax.