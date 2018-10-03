Danielle Staub Admits She’s ‘Not Easy to Live with’ Amid Divorce from Husband Marty Caffrey

Danielle Staub is opening up about her divorce from husband Marty Caffrey.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star admitted she was not expecting her husband to file for divorce after just four months of marriage.

“I didn’t see that coming,” she said during an appearance on the Wendy Williams Show on Wednesday. “It’s funny how I saw certain things happening, but you just believe, especially with the perception around us, getting engaged would make it better … getting married would make it better.”

Despite her hopes that a deeper commitment would strengthen their relationship, Staub said it “didn’t get better.”

“If it’s falling apart, it’s broken,” she added. “You can’t fix that.”

Caffrey filed for divorce from Staub in August, just four months after their lavish wedding ceremony held on the Bahamas’ North Bimini Island at the Luna Beach Club.

Marty Caffrey and Danielle Staub Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Staub claimed Caffrey’s drinking contributed to their split. (He had no comment when reached by PEOPLE.)

“He does hit cocktail hour a little bit heavily and it does change things,” she alleged. “I think all of us it changes, I just don’t think it changes him for the better or his ability to maneuver through what’s going on.”

“I’m not the easiest person to live with either,” she continued. “I’m to blame for it as well, but I feel like I’m always the person who wants to fix people, and it’s not fixable.”

As for any chance of reconciliation, Staub said it’s not looking good.

RELATED VIDEO: RHONJ Star Danielle Staub on Fighting in Front of The Camera’s: ‘I Play The Broken Record’

“I don’t have a crystal ball, but you can’t go into the public and be tweeting and Instagraming about your wife or your spouse, … You just don’t do that.”

Staub and Caffrey had been dating since April 2016 and lived together in New Jersey.

He proposed to her on a season 8 episode — news of which PEOPLE first reported in May 2017 — surprising Staub on the grounds of a beautiful mansion, where a violinist played Pachelbel’s “Canon in D” and a handful of couples danced around them.

RELATED: RHONJ Alum Danielle Staub’s Husband Files for Divorce — Less Than 4 Months After They Married

But two months into their marriage, the couple was already facing marital problems.

Following reports that the pair had split, a rep for the 55-year-old Real Housewives of New Jersey star told PEOPLE that while they were “having some difficulties,” Staub was hoping for a happy resolution.