Danielle Staub Obtains Temporary Restraining Order Against Husband Marty Caffrey

Three months into their marriage, Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Danielle Staub has obtained a temporary restraining order against her husband Marty Caffrey.

Staub sought the order after an alleged incident at her home over the weekend.

“He’s been harassing her the last few weeks,” a source tells PEOPLE.

According to documents obtained by The Blast, she told police that she came home Saturday night to find Caffrey standing in her garage after he disengaged their garage door so it wouldn’t open.

“He appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, agitated and confrontational,” according to the court documents.

The reality star then went to her bedroom to avoid a confrontation but was alarmed after hearing a loud noise in the house, according to the documents.

“She walked downstairs and found [Caffrey],” the documents state. “Then she realized that several of her family portraits of her children and other sentimental framed photographs had been taken down causing her to be upset.”

Caffrey called the police but once officers arrived on scene and assessed the situation, Staub was granted the restraining order.

She “believes that [Caffrey] is attempting to tarnish her reputation and career by making repeated false reports to the media,” states the filing.

The restraining order also cited a complaint of “non-reported verbal abuse.”

The order is valid until they are due in court on Aug. 20.

Along with having to keep his distance from Staub and her two daughters, the restraining order reportedly states that Caffrey is barred from NBC Studios at 30 Rockefeller Plaza and Monmouth University in New Jersey.

The restraining order comes less than a month after Staub admitted she was having “difficulties” in her marriage.

“Danielle is having some difficulties with her marriage right now and is hoping everything will work out,” Staub’s rep told PEOPLE.

Staub and Caffrey said “I do” in May during a sunset bohemian beach ceremony held on the Bahamas’ North Bimini Island at the Luna Beach Club.

The reality star’s RHONJ costars Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga and Margaret Josephs all served as bridesmaids for the event, and a source told PEOPLE at the time that the occasion was filmed for the hit Bravo show’s upcoming ninth season.

Staub and Caffrey began dating in April 2016. He proposed to her on a season 8 episode — as PEOPLE first reported in May — surprising Staub on the grounds of a beautiful mansion, where a violinist played Pachelbel’s “Canon in D” and a handful of couples danced around them.