Danielle Staub and Fiancé Oliver Maier Are 'Very Much Together' But 'Taking Their Time': Source

They may have postponed their walk down the aisle, but Real Housewives of New Jersey star Danielle Staub and fiancé Oliver Maier are still going strong.

A source close to the couple tells PEOPLE they are “still very much together,” but are “taking their time” before rushing to the altar.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Previously, the pair — who got engaged on Feb. 28 while on vacation in St. Barth’s after dating for only a few weeks — were set to wed on March 4, just four days after the engagement. But the day before tying the knot, a source told PEOPLE the two decided to wait just “a bit” so that Staub could focus on daughters Christine, 25, and Jillian, 20.

Slowing down has been helpful for their relationship, an insider says now.

“Danielle and Oliver see each other every day and spend most nights together,” the source explains. “As they move forward with their relationship, they are trying to be respect of their families and make them a part of their plans.”

As for the wedding, “no decision of a date has been made yet, but it is their intention to move forward with the relationship in the immediate future. They are taking their time.”

Oliver Maier and Danielle Staub Courtesy Danielle Staub

RELATED: 21 Engagements, 3 Marriages and a ‘Healthy Sex Life’: A Look Back at RHONJ Star Danielle Staub’s Romantic History

Earlier this month, reports swirled that Staub and Maier had gone their separate ways, something they squashed by showcasing their love on social media.

“To put the rumors that he and I are not together [to rest], here I am with my love,” Stuab, 56, said in a cuddly video on her Instagram Story taken at Baccarat Hotel in New York, before kissing Oliver, 52, on the cheek.

“I love you,” he then tells her, Staub closing the case with a frank, “There you go.”

👀@daniellestaub addresses rumors about her relationship with her fiancé, and confirms they're still together. #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/ZbVog72qHv — Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) March 5, 2019

RELATED: Danielle Staub Is ‘Postponing’ Wedding to New Fiancé to Spend Time with Her Daughters: Source

PEOPLE exclusively reported the news of Staub and Maier’s engagement on Feb. 28 — just one week after she finalized her divorce from husband Marty Caffrey.

“I’m madly in love,” Staub told PEOPLE about her 21st engagement. “I’m feeling elated and excited for the next stage of my life. I’m going to marry the man of my possible dreams and hopefully I’ll spend the rest of my life in bliss.”

Staub met her soon-to-be-husband in October through a mutual friend, whom Maier was dating at the time.

Maier is German and French and works as the managing director of Speyside Equity, a private equity firm based out of New York City. He previously told PEOPLE that his family owns 15 vineyards in the South of France as well as two castles. He also said that he’s considered the Duke of Provence, which would make Staub a duchess after they wed.

Oliver Maier and Danielle Staub Danielle Staub/Instagram

After getting engaged early during their romantic getaway to the Cheval Blanc maison in St. Barth, the pair headed to luxury French jewelry brand Van Cleef & Arpels to pick out the perfect ring.

Staub — whose birthstone is ruby — settled on a 5-carat ruby design from the famed jeweler, whose engagement rings range from $4,000 to $145,000.

As she gave PEOPLE an exclusive first look at her new bling, Staub described the significance of the intertwining diamonds on the side.

“In the French culture having something intertwined symbolizes two bodies coming together as one,” she said.

Danielle Staub Danielle Staub

RELATED: See Danielle Staub’s Ruby Engagement Ring from New Fiancé Oliver Maier

This will be Maier’s second marriage. He and his ex-wife share a 12½-year-old child.

It’s Staub’s fourth marriage and 21st engagement (“Here we go again,” she joked to PEOPLE). She and Caffrey split in August, four months after their wedding. Staub and her third husband, businessman Thomas N. Staub, split after 14 years together before RHONJ began filming. (He is the father of her two daughters.)

As for where the new couple will live, Staub previously told PEOPLE the pair plan to split their time between New York City and Europe. “Most likely we’ll be spending a lot of time in France,” she said. “We’ll be going to castles and all that, and living in Paris for a certain amount of months out of the year.”

“It’s going to be far different than Jersey, that’s for sure,” she added, saying that she still plans to purchase property in the state for her daughters.