Danielle Staub Marries Fiancé Marty Caffrey in Bohemian Bimini Beach Wedding

Danielle Staub is married!

After a headline-making 20 engagements, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star finally walked down the aisle and said her “I dos” on Saturday, marrying Caffrey in a sunset bohemian beach ceremony held on the Bahamas’ North Bimini Island at the Luna Beach Club.

Among the family and friends at the festivities were Staub’s two daughters: Christine, 24, and Jillian, 19.

The reality star’s RHONJ costars Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga and Margaret Josephs were also in attendance — each wearing pink and serving as bridesmaids for the event. (A source tells PEOPLE the occasion was filmed for the hit Bravo show’s upcoming ninth season).

All were barefoot for the ceremony, though footwear was worn at the reception, where the guests dined and danced the remainder of the night away.

Marty Caffrey and Danielle Staub Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Staub and Caffrey have been dating since April 2016 and live together in her New Jersey home. He proposed to her on a season 8 episode — news of which PEOPLE first reported in May — surprising Staub on the grounds of a beautiful mansion, where a violinist played Pachelbel’s “Canon in D” and a handful of couples danced around them.

“Baby, when I first met you, I was struck with how beautiful you are. As I got to know you, I fell in love with you,” he told her before popping out a ring (a round cut diamond with four prongs and an eternity band) and proposing. “I’ll do everything I can to love you, to protect you, and to keep you safe.”

“The engagement was simply beautiful,” Staub gushed later. “He is such a gentleman.”

Marty Caffrey and Danielle Staub Santiago Felipe/Getty

RELATED: Watch Danielle Staub Get Engaged for the 20th Time

Since saying yes, the pair have been busy getting their wedding plans in order — sending plenty of love for on another on social media along the way and attending a variety of events together, like their December trip to Off-Broadway’s Cruel Intentions: The ’90s Musical Experience.

Late last month, Staub partnered with photographer Courtney Berman and the celebrity hair-and-makeup team of Julius Michael and Priscilla DiStasio for an intimate boudoir shoot, giving PEOPLE the exclusive first look of the sexy lingerie images.

“I’m excited to connect with Marty as husband and wife,” she told PEOPLE then. “There’s nothing more beautiful about that. We’re both looking forward to that next chapter.”

Courtney Berman