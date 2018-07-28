Danielle Staub Is 'Having Some Difficulties' with Her Marriage 2 Months After Wedding

Danielle Staub is facing marital problems just two months after she tied the knot with husband Marty Caffrey.

Following reports that the pair had split, a rep for the 55-year-old Real Housewives of New Jersey star tells PEOPLE that while they are “having some difficulties,” Staub is hoping for a happy resolution.

“Danielle is having some difficulties with her marriage right now and is hoping everything will work out,” Staub’s rep says.

Staub and Caffrey said “I do” in May during a sunset bohemian beach ceremony held on the Bahamas’ North Bimini Island at the Luna Beach Club.

The reality star’s RHONJ costars Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga and Margaret Josephs all served as bridesmaids for the event, and a source told PEOPLE at the time that the occasion was filmed for the hit Bravo show’s upcoming ninth season.

Marty Caffrey and Danielle Staub Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Staub and Caffrey began dating in April 2016 and live together in her New Jersey home. He proposed to her on a season 8 episode — news of which PEOPLE first reported in May — surprising Staub on the grounds of a beautiful mansion, where a violinist played Pachelbel’s “Canon in D” and a handful of couples danced around them.

“Baby, when I first met you, I was struck with how beautiful you are. As I got to know you, I fell in love with you,” he told her before popping out a ring (a round cut diamond with four prongs and an eternity band) and proposing. “I’ll do everything I can to love you, to protect you, and to keep you safe.”

“The engagement was simply beautiful,” Staub gushed later. “He is such a gentleman.”

Marty Caffrey and Danielle Staub Jim Spellman/Getty

Ahead of the pair’s marriage, Staub — who returned to RJONJ last season in the Friend of the Housewives role after a 6 season hiatus from the show — told PEOPLE, “I’m excited to connect with Marty as husband and wife.”

“There’s nothing more beautiful about that,” she added. “We’re both looking forward to that next chapter.”



This is the third marriage for Staub. She and her last husband, businessman Thomas N. Staub, split after 14 years together before RHONJ began filming. They share daughters Christine, 24, and Jillian, 20. Her first marriage was to former FBI informant Kevin Maher.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 9 is expected to premiere this fall.