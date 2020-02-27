Danielle Staub is speaking out about the end of her friendship with her longtime Real Housewives of New Jersey costar Teresa Giudice.

In the latest episode of Bravo’s digital RHONJ After Show, the reality star, 57, said that she was “shocked” when Giudice told her she no longer wanted to be friends — a brutal scene that played out in the season 10 finale.

As fans saw, Giudice was furious with Staub for revealing that Giudice had told her to pull Margaret Josephs‘ ponytail earlier this season. “I didn’t agree with attacking someone, that was your f—ing decision,” Giudice told Staub, in a tense phone call. “I’m so mad at myself, I don’t want to ever hurt anyone again. I wish you all the best. I just don’t want to be friends anymore. I’ve had enough.”

“Don’t be mad at me, Tre,” begged Staub. “Teresa, don’t let this come between us. Please. Tre, I love you!”

But Giudice didn’t listen to Staub’s pleas. And looking back on it all, Staub said she’s still confused by Giudice’s reaction.

“It’s not something bad. It’s not like I said something terrible about Teresa. I’m the one that did it!” Staub said on the After Show. “So I was kind of shocked that the reaction was the way it was.”

Image zoom Teresa Giudice and Danielle Staub Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Giudice, 47, and Staub, 57, were two of the fiercest rivals in RHONJ history, their feud famously giving the hit Bravo series its most iconic moment involving Giudice flipping a table at Staub and calling her a “prostitution whore” in the season 1 finale.

Things got so bad that Staub left the show after season 2. Eventually, the two made up between seasons, their peace opening the door for Staub’s return to the show in season 8 as a Friend of the Housewives. Giudice even apologized to Staub’s two daughters for the impact her “prostitution whore” label had on them for years.

Looking back on it all on the RHONJ After Show, Staub was quick to note that she had been more forgiving of Giudice in the past. She said she wishes Giudice had shown her that same respect.

“Listen, I’ve forgiven Teresa about so much,” Staub said. “So much worse than that. She called me a prostitution whore in front of my children. Flipped a table at me. I wasn’t important enough to her to forgive me — which I shouldn’t have even needed forgiveness, it should have just been understanding. ‘So yeah, big deal, Danielle said it. I did it.’ That’s all she would have had to say.”

Teresa didn’t see it that way, but stressed on the RHONJ After Show that she didn’t have any hard feelings towards Staub.

“I don’t know why she did what she did I don’t know why, but with her, if I saw her out, I would say hi to her,” Giudice said. “She was just always so nice to me, I can’t explain it. I feel like she doesn’t do things intentionally. Other people who I don’t speak to anymore, I feel like do things intentionally. I wish her all the best. Never any ill will.”

While Staub is upset Giudice hasn’t shown her any remorse, she’s hasn’t exactly been sorry for that ponytail pull.

“That’s my only regret; that [Teresa] had to tell me to do it,” Staub said on the After Show. “It felt good. At the time I thought that I would be mortified when I saw it play out. Total opposite.”

“I am not a violent person,” Staub added. “Again, remember, and she knew this, I come from a long history of abuse. I’ve been every form of abuse. There’s only so much a person’s going to take before they start to push back. My only regret is not doing it sooner, and having somebody tell me to do it.”

Josephs has said she was “devastated” by what happened, and that Staub gave her whiplash, sending her to the hospital.

“It is very painful for me to relive. The energy that day frightened me and to this day it still does,” Josephs, 52, said back in January. “My neck was snapped back, and easily could have been broken. I could not defend myself. I could have been paralyzed. Everyone was crying including production. It was horrific. I wanted to forget [and] move on. To this day, [I’m] devastated.”

Image zoom Margaret Josephs and Danielle Staub Charles Sykes/Bravo/via Getty

Meanwhile, since the episode’s airing, Staub has quit RHONJ, insisting that she will “never” return.

She said on the RHONJ After Show that she is done trying to fit in with the cast, which also includes Melissa Gorga, Jackie Goldschneider, Jennifer Aydin and Dolores Catania.

“There’s problems that run really deep among that group,” Staub said. “Allegiances and loyalties, to Italians, is usually everything. But it’s amazing by how these other strangers come in from different parts that they don’t know — I know Dolores Catania and her family for over 26 years. I don’t know who any of them are anymore, I really don’t.”

“I will tell you one thing: I lost myself for a few years of trying to fit in with people that I would normally never even give a moment’s notice to. In my life, I’m not better than anybody but I’m definitely better than them,” Staub said. “I don’t have to try hard to get attention, I just get it. I’m really happy with who I am. I don’t have any reason to want to fit in with people who don’t want me around anyway.”

