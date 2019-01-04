RHONJ's Danielle Staub Gets Second Restraining Order Against Husband, Cops Remove Him from Home

The contentious divorce between Real Housewives of New Jersey star Danielle Staub and husband Marty Caffrey took another dark turn Thursday, as police removed Caffrey from the New Jersey home they used to share.

Earlier in the day, an N.J. court granted Staub, 56, a temporary 10-day restraining order for her and her two daughters (Jillian, 20, and Christine, 24) against Caffrey, PEOPLE can confirm. Staub had filed a complaint with Englewood, New Jersey, police on Wednesday night. The exes had already been granted restraining orders against each other, though both were later dropped.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Details of Staub’s latest order are being kept private by the court, but a source tells PEOPLE that Staub is alleging emotional torment from Caffey, alleging that the 66-year-old businessman purposely loosened light bulbs, locked her out of the house, cut off the power and hot water and emptied out their refrigerator.

“It seems like this is his hobby now,” the source says of Caffrey. “He has a second residence nearby, but she is trapped there with nowhere to go.” The source also claims that the Bravo star is the one pushing to settle the divorce: “She just wants it to be over, but he wants to keep tormenting her”

Reps for Caffrey did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment, while a rep for Staub confirmed that “Danielle was granted a temporary restraining order against her husband to ensure her safety. He must vacate the marital residence.”

The source adds that Caffrey may have been unaware of the order when Staub called authorities to their home asked to have it enforced on Thursday. Police waited for Caffrey to pack his belongings before escorting him off the property, the insider says.

RELATED: Danielle Staub’s Estranged Husband Laments ‘She’s a Challenge’ the Day Before Their Wedding

Danielle Staub and Marty Caffrey Bruce Glikas/Getty; Bobby Bank/GC Images

RELATED: Danielle Staub and Marty Caffrey’s RHONJ Wedding Album: What You Didn’t See on TV

Staub and Caffrey, who began dating in April 2016, married in May 2018 in a sunset bohemian beach ceremony held on the Bahamas’ North Bimini Island at the Luna Beach Club. The wedding recently aired on RHONJ.

Caffrey filed for divorce in August. He put their house on the market in November, and Staub filed a counterclaim in December alleging verbal and physical abuse as her reasons for seeking a separation. (Caffrey has denied all of Staub’s allegations.)

Even before the split, their RHONJ castmates saw signs the couple might be in trouble. On the show, Staub told a dinner table of their friends that Caffrey’s kids “hate” her.

When Margaret Josephs’ husband Joe Benigno and Teresa Giudice‘s brother Joe Gorga confronted Caffrey about Staub during a recent episode, he told them, “She’s a challenge. I like challenges.”

Danielle Staub and Marty Caffrey Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

Danielle Staub and Marty Caffrey Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

RELATED: Danielle Staub Says She’ll Survive Divorce ‘Like a Warrior’ — but Won’t Be Giving the Ring Back

In October, Staub told PEOPLE exclusively that she and Caffrey were never able to overcome their problems.

“I think he just likes the attention of people fighting over him — for him, with him,” she said. “People think that I love to fight and I don’t know how to live like that. I really don’t.”

Caffrey, in a statement to PEOPLE at the time, said, “This is not my world nor do I have any further interest in it. These are manufactured celebrities in manufactured lives who manufacture their own truths. I look forward to getting back to my reality among real people. My loving family and vast amount of friends.”

He added to PEOPLE in December that he does not predict a reconciliation with Staub.

“Am I just another victim of the Housewives? All for a reality show? Danielle is very good at manufacturing truths and Iʼm sure that she will continue to spew salacious lies and fabrications as the divorce proceeds through the courts,” he said. “I will not play in her gutter.”