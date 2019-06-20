RHONJ's Danielle Staub and Her Fiancé File for Temporary Restraining Order Against His Ex

Danielle Staub and her fiancé Oliver Maier have found themselves in a war of words with his ex-girlfriend Gina Curko, one that has resulted in the couple filing for a temporary restraining order against her.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 56, and Maier filed paperwork for the order in an Englewood, New Jersey courtroom on Tuesday, PEOPLE can confirm, seeking to restrict Curko from contacting or going near them. Page Six was first to report the news.

Reps for Staub, Maier and Curko did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

All three are due in court on Tuesday, where a judge will determine whether or not the order will be made permanent.

A source close to Staub and Maier tells PEOPLE that Curko has been attempting to get back together with Maier and has been verbally harassing both of them. Page Six reports that documents say Curko even threatened to kill the couple.

But a Curko insider denies that.

“It’s all lies,” the source says. “Oliver has been the one trying to get back with Gina, not the other way around. She’s happily reconciled with her husband. Danielle is just trying to staying relevant and on the show and trying to cling on to this relationship.”

“She and Oliver have been the ones harassing Gina, not the other way around,” the source adds.

Image zoom Danielle Staub and Oliver Maier Courtesy Danielle Staub

PEOPLE exclusively reported the news of Staub and Maier’s engagement on Feb. 28 — just one week after she finalized her divorce from husband Marty Caffrey.

“I’m madly in love,” Staub told PEOPLE of her 21st engagement. “I’m feeling elated and excited for the next stage of my life. I’m going to marry the man of my possible dreams and hopefully I’ll spend the rest of my life in bliss.”

Staub met her soon-to-be-husband in October through Curko, whom Maier was dating at the time while Curko was on a break from her marriage.

Maier, who is German and French, is the managing director of Speyside Equity, a private equity firm based out of New York City. He previously told PEOPLE that his family owns 15 vineyards in the South of France as well as two castles. He also said that he’s considered the Duke of Provence, which would make Staub a duchess after they wed.

Previously, the pair were set to walk down the aisle on March 4, just four days after the engagement. But the day before tying the knot, a source told PEOPLE the two had decided to wait just “a bit” so that Staub could focus on daughters Christine, 25, and Jillian, 20.

RELATED: Danielle Staub Is ‘Postponing’ Wedding to New Fiancé to Spend Time with Her Daughters: Source

Image zoom Danielle Staub and Oliver Maier Danielle Staub/Instagram

Though they have yet to release any new wedding plans, the engagement is still on, according to a source.

“Danielle and Oliver have been doing really well. They’ve been spending a lot of time together and getting along nicely,” the insider says. “They are still very much engaged and he refers to Danielle as his fiancée. They are still planning to get married, likely by the end of the year.”

As for the drama with Curko, the source says Maier is “very protected” of Staub and “doesn’t like it when she is mistreated.”

This will be Maier’s second marriage. He and his ex-wife share a 12-year-old child.

It will be Staub’s fourth marriage and 21st engagement (“Here we go again,” she previously joked to PEOPLE). She and Caffrey split in August, four months after their wedding. Staub and her third husband, businessman Thomas N. Staub, split after 14 years together before RHONJ began filming. (He is the father of her two daughters.)