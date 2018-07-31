Danielle Staub Parties for Her 56th Birthday as She Faces 'Difficulties' in Her Marriage

If anyone knows how to survive a rough patch on the home front, it’s Teresa Giudice.

So when Danielle Staub‘s birthday came along, amid her ongoing marital difficulties with new husband Marty Caffrey, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star knew just who to turn to in order to salvage the day and still have a little fun.

Giudice was part of the crowd at Staub’s 56th birthday party, dressing up for the masquerade ball-themed occasion and bringing along her beloved dad, Giacinto Gorga.

RELATED VIDEO: ‘RHONJ’ Star Danielle Staub on Fighting in Front of The Camera’s: ‘I Play The Broken Record’

Staub’s rep recently confirmed to PEOPLE that “Danielle is having some difficulties with her marriage right now and is hoping everything will work out.”

She and Caffrey married in May at the Bahamas’ North Bimini Island at the Luna Beach Club, with Giudice, Melissa Gorga and Margaret Josephs all tagging along to serve as her bridesmaids. The occasion was reportedly filmed for the hit Bravo show’s upcoming ninth season.

Staub’s party was also attended by her children and other friends, but her now-estranged husband is nowhere to be seen in her digital documentation of the night.

Caffrey previously told Radar Online that he intended to divorce the reality star after just two months of marriage.