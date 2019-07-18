Danielle Jonas Celebrates 'Bright and Beautiful' Sister-in-Law Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Birthday

The J Sisters are spreading the birthday love!

Danielle Jonas shared a sweet birthday tribute to her sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who turned 37 on Thursday. It’s the actress’s first birthday since marrying Nick Jonas in December.

In her Instagram photo, Danielle, 32, can be seen relaxing on Chopra Jonas’ lap as the Isn’t It Romantic star sits on her husband’s legs. Both women share a laugh as Nick looks off into the distance.

“Happy birthday @priyankachopra!” she wrote. “I hope your day is as bright and beautiful as you 💕 love you!”

Fellow Jonas sister-in-law Sophie Turner — who recently celebrated her nuptials with Joe Jonas in France — also wished Chopra Jonas a happy birthday, sharing a photo of the pair on her Instagram Story.

“Happy birthday to my sis,” Turner, 23, captioned the snap. “Love you.”

Nick also celebrated his wife’s birthday on Thursday — and the occasion has an extra-special meaning for the pair, as the Jonas Brothers musician proposed while they were on vacation in Crete for her 36th birthday in 2018.

The singer, 26, posted two photos of his wife to Instagram along with a swoon-worthy caption.

“Light of my world. My whole heart. I love you baby. Happy birthday,” he wrote.

Following their whirlwind romance and engagement, the couple held several extravagant wedding celebrations in Chopra Jonas’ home country of India in December 2018.

In a recent interview with Elle UK, Chopra Jonas opened up about her wedding to Nick and their new life together as a married couple.

“I’d never realized having a husband and a boyfriend are such different things. When you say your vows, it’s like this person is my family, and it’s the family I chose. There’s a weird responsibility to them. And a safety that comes from it,” Chopra Jonas explained.

“We are learning about each other every day,” she added.