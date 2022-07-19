Boy Meets World's Danielle Fishel Defends Topanga Choosing Cory Over Yale: 'It Wasn't Our Vision'

Boy Meets World's college plot twist didn't land well with all viewers, but the stars of the show have reiterated the moral was love — not academics

Danielle Fishel sees why Cory and Topanga were endgame.

In a conversation about their Boy Meets World rewatch podcast Pod Meets World, Fishel said the storyline wouldn't have fit the show's goal if Topanga left Cory (Ben Savage) behind for college.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It wasn't our vision," she told Insider, adding, "Whether or not Cory and Topanga, or Topanga made the right decision about choosing him over Yale, I'll never know, but I think it worked out for her life."

In a Boy Meets World plot twist, Topanga (Fishel) decided against attending Yale University on a scholarship. Instead, she went to Pennbrook University and proposed to Cory. This decision troubled some viewers who wanted to see Topanga live up to her full academic potential.

Ben Savage and Danielle Fishel Boy Meets World Credit: ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty

But the show's moral wasn't about building a career as much as it was about finding true love. She added that Boy Meets World's point was that "you can meet someone when you are young and know without a shadow of a doubt that as long as you're willing to work through highs and lows and really fight for someone that you can make a relationship work forever."

In a previous conversation with PEOPLE, Savage, 41, spoke to the love that drove the Boy Meets World couple — and some of their controversial decisions.

"I think one of the lessons that I take from Cory and Topanga is that both of them really followed their heart," he said. "And that's easier said than done, and it's not an easy thing to do, and obviously it requires sacrifice, but I think in the end, that's what makes people happy."

He added, "Or at least, I hope it does. But, I would say the biggest lesson that I've learned from them is to follow your heart."

In the same interview with PEOPLE, Fishel, 41, expanded on the show's decision to go in that direction. "Regardless of whether or not people agree with your decision, each relationship is its own story, and it's personal to those two people," she continued.

RELATED VIDEO: Ben Savage Almost Aces Boy Meets World Trivia

"And so, that's not to, I don't know, I don't want say, 'Not judge,' but every relationship is... You only know the story of your relationship if you're in it."