Boy Meets World's Danielle Fishel Defends Topanga Choosing Cory Over Yale: 'It Wasn't Our Vision'
Danielle Fishel sees why Cory and Topanga were endgame.
In a conversation about their Boy Meets World rewatch podcast Pod Meets World, Fishel said the storyline wouldn't have fit the show's goal if Topanga left Cory (Ben Savage) behind for college.
"It wasn't our vision," she told Insider, adding, "Whether or not Cory and Topanga, or Topanga made the right decision about choosing him over Yale, I'll never know, but I think it worked out for her life."
In a Boy Meets World plot twist, Topanga (Fishel) decided against attending Yale University on a scholarship. Instead, she went to Pennbrook University and proposed to Cory. This decision troubled some viewers who wanted to see Topanga live up to her full academic potential.
But the show's moral wasn't about building a career as much as it was about finding true love. She added that Boy Meets World's point was that "you can meet someone when you are young and know without a shadow of a doubt that as long as you're willing to work through highs and lows and really fight for someone that you can make a relationship work forever."
In a previous conversation with PEOPLE, Savage, 41, spoke to the love that drove the Boy Meets World couple — and some of their controversial decisions.
"I think one of the lessons that I take from Cory and Topanga is that both of them really followed their heart," he said. "And that's easier said than done, and it's not an easy thing to do, and obviously it requires sacrifice, but I think in the end, that's what makes people happy."
He added, "Or at least, I hope it does. But, I would say the biggest lesson that I've learned from them is to follow your heart."
In the same interview with PEOPLE, Fishel, 41, expanded on the show's decision to go in that direction. "Regardless of whether or not people agree with your decision, each relationship is its own story, and it's personal to those two people," she continued.
"And so, that's not to, I don't know, I don't want say, 'Not judge,' but every relationship is... You only know the story of your relationship if you're in it."
Boy Meets World aired seven seasons on ABC beginning in 1993. The series began when the main character, Cory, was in sixth grade — and eventually followed the characters as they embarked on their college journeys. All episodes of Boy Meets World are now available to stream on Disney+.