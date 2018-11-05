Boy Meets World's Danielle Fishel Marries Jensen Karp: 'The Best Day of My Life'

Danielle Fishel is married!

The Boy Meet’s World alum has tied the knot with Drop the Mic executive producer Jensen Karp, she confirmed on social media over the weekend.

“Mr. & Mrs. Karp. Established 11/04/2018,” Fishel, 37, wrote on Instagram alongside a wedding photo that showed off the delicate, lace short-sleeves of her wedding gown.

Sharing another photo from the nuptials — taken by B.O.B. Photography — Karp, 38, wrote, “Today I married my soulmate. We were surrounded by family and friends and it was the best day of my life.”

He added, “I also ate 3 donuts after dinner. Unrelated. @daniellefishel, I love you so much and thank you for giving me this smile.”

Fishel, best known for playing Topanga Lawrence on Boy Meets World and the spin-off Girl Meets World, announced her engagement to Karp in March 2018.

“I woke up today thinking it would be a normal day and it was anything but normal. I put on my Genghis Cohen t-shirt and went to see @jensenclan88 at work where I proceeded to screw up a very romantic marriage proposal by being too efficient (this is very on brand for me). The future Mr. and Mrs. Karp are now engaged and no one is more excited than I am,” Fishel wrote.

Danielle Fishel and Jensen Karp Danielle Fishel/Instagram

“We got engaged today. I don’t have anything witty or funny to say to accompany this picture. She is just the greatest person in the world and to imagine someone I went to high school with was always my person, is remarkable. You never know,” Karp captioned the same photo.

This is the second marriage for Fishel, who divorced ex-husband Tim Belusko in March 2016 after two years of marriage.