Danielle Fishel Celebrates Boy Meets World Hitting Disney+ with Cast Throwback: 'Four Amigos'

It’s a good day for Boy Meets World fans.

With Tuesday’s launch of Disney’s streaming service, Disney+, all seven seasons of the beloved ABC sitcom are newly available for anyone with a subscription. (Disney is offering a price of $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year.)

To celebrate, Boy Meets World star Danielle Fishel posted a sweet throwback with her costars Will Friedle, Rider Strong and Ben Savage.

“All seven seasons of #boymeetsworld are now available on @disneyplus so please enjoy this throwback photo of the four amigos,” she captioned the photo. “I should really turn this into a t-shirt.”

“I think I still have that shirt…” commented Friedle, 43.

“This does not surprise me,” responded Fishel, 38.

The Disney Channel series, which ran from 1993 to 2000, chronicled the coming-of-age story of Cory Matthews (Savage), his friend Shawn Hunter (Strong), brother Eric (Friedle) and love interest Topanga (Fishel).

It produced a Disney Channel spinoff, Girls Meets Worldx, which aired from 2014 to 2017 and followed Cory and Topanga’s daughter Riley, with both Savage and Fishel reprising their roles. Strong and Friedle also returned in recurring roles.

Disney+ launched Tuesday in the United States, Canada and the Netherlands. It will launch next week in Australia and New Zealand. The service is debuting original shows like The Mandalorian, the first live-action Star Wars TV show, and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Many Disney-owned titles are also available. The library includes 100 Disney Channel Original Movies, every Star Wars movie, seven Marvel films, the Pirates of the Caribbean films and even cult classics like Newsies. Plus, just about every animated classic in the Disney vault can be streamed.

