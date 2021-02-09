Danielle Busby Faces the Possibility of Heart Surgery in OutDaughtered Supertease: I'm 'Scared'

"I'm a freakin' mom of six, for God's sake," the TLC star says

As a family of eight, quarantine was bound to take a toll on the Busbys.

In PEOPLE's exclusive first look at the upcoming new episodes of TLC's OutDaughtered, parents Adam and Danielle Busby struggle to keep their six children entertained while hunkering down at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The girls have been cooped up in the house for way too long," says Adam, 38.

"They are going stir-crazy," adds Danielle, 37. "It has us all on edge."

As lockdown restrictions begins to lift, the family — which includes quintuplets Ava, Olivia, Parker, Hazel and Riley, 5, and their big sister Blayke, 9 — emerges to a new normal full of adventures, including a crash course in riding bikes, an RV trip to the wilderness and the quints starting kindergarten.

But the family is also confronted with new obstacles after they begin noticing another issue with Hazel's eyes. "There are just so many unknowns and that is the scary part," says Adam.

And Danielle is also dealing with a medical setback of her own as she faces a mysterious and painful health issue that has been haunting her for years.

"Everything just hurts and it's getting worse," she says. "I don't know what's wrong, but I can tell you that something's not right. I just want an answer."

As Danielle begins visiting several doctors, her search for answers appears to be leading her down a scary path — and one doctor tells her not to rule out heart surgery.

"Yeah, it makes me scared — I'm a freakin' mom of six, for God's sake," she says. "If I have to have surgery... What does it mean if you have to have heart surgery at freakin' 36 years old? That's like, as bad as it can get."