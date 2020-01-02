Orange Is the New Black Star Danielle Brooks Is Engaged to Her 'Best Friend'

Danielle Brooks is engaged!

The Orange Is the New Black star shared the special news on Instagram on New Year’s Eve, just over a month after she welcomed her first child. Brooks, 30, has kept the identity of her new fiancé largely private, but multiple outlets have identified him as Dennis Gelin.

“I never thought one of the best days of my year would happen the last week of the year,” the actress captioned her Instagram post. “I get to marry my best friend. We’re ENGAGED!! So excited to become your wife. D&D until the end. ❤️🥂”

In the Instagram photo, Brooks, wearing a glamorous red dress, smiles up at her fiancé with her arms around his shoulders, showing off her engagement ring. The post also included a sweet video of the newly-engaged couple sharing a slow dance.

Many of Brooks’ famous friends wrote loving comments on her post, including Gabrielle Union, who left a slew of red heart emojis, and Octavia Spencer, who wrote “Congratulations.”

Brooks welcomed her first child, a daughter, on Nov. 16. The actress announced the happy news on Instagram sharing a sweet black-and-white photo of her baby girl resting on her chest.

“11.16.19 ❤️♾❤️ She’s perfect,” Brooks captioned the adorable image.

The star did not share the baby’s name.

The actress announced her pregnancy on July 2, holding up a positive Clearblue digital pregnancy test in her Instagram photo showing her sporting an open-mouthed grin.

In an interview with PEOPLE in October, Brooks discussed how she will raise her baby girl with her partner.

“I’m excited to teach her how to be a woman in this world without worrying about judgment and give her the freedom to be the person that she wants to be,” she said. “Then getting to see that person come to life and grow and change their opinions. I’m excited to see this little human!”