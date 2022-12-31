'Victorious' Star Daniella Monet Marries Longtime Love Andrew Gardner After 5-Year Engagement

Daniella Monet is a married woman!

The Victorious alumna, 33, revealed in a series of Instagram posts on Friday that she married her longtime love, Andrew Gardner, on Thursday, five years after they got engaged and more than a decade after they started dating.

Posting three black-and-white photos, Monet captioned them "12," 29" and "22" — signifying her Dec. 29 wedding date.

In the images, the newlyweds showed off their rings, and they also shared pics of themselves laughing during their ceremony and kissing in an elevator.

Monet later shared a video on her Instagram Story that showed her changing her phone contact info for Gardner, 34, from "My Baby" to "Husband."

Monet and Gardner got engaged on Christmas Day in 2017 after six years of dating. Gardner popped the question by carving "Marry Me?" on a tree outside their Studio City, California, home.

"It's beautiful, and I'm so happy, and I think I cried for a solid three hours," Monet told PEOPLE at the time of her engagement.

The couple later became parents to son Gio James, now 3, in 2019, and then welcomed daughter Ivry, now 22 months, in 2021.

Back in September, Monet paid tribute to her longtime love with a post shared on Instagram.

"11 years since I became a gf for the first time, hisss girlfriend (I was so nervous, but so sure)," she wrote. "@gaftonguy, did you have any idea it would turn into all this? and honest question, everyone weigh in here, how many coffees do you think we've had together?"