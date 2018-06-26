Daniel Tosh Quietly Married Tosh.0 Writer Carly Hallam: Report

Suprise: Daniel Tosh is a married man!

Tosh secretly married Carly Hallam in a private ceremony in Malibu, California, in 2016, according to TMZ.

Hallam, 31, has been a longtime writer on Tosh’s hit Comedy Central show Tosh.0. Before joining the writer’s team in 2012, she appeared as an actress on the show in several episodes.

Daniel Tosh Paul Drinkwater/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

She also has writing credits on Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Though both Tosh, 43, and Hallam use social media, there is little evidence of their relationship on their respective accounts.

On Tosh.0, the comedian comments on the internet’s latest viral videos and fads, as well as performing original skits. The show premiered in 2010 and is in its 10th season.

A rep for Tosh has not yet responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The comedian previously dated model Megan Abrigo for several years.