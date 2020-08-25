The Ink Master tattooist was originally charged with murder in the crash that killed YouTuber Corey La Barrie

Daniel Silva Sentenced to 4 Years in Death of Corey La Barrie, Will Serve 365 Days in Jail

Ink Master tattooist Daniel Silva has been sentenced to jail in the death of YouTuber Corey La Barrie.

Silva, 27, was initially sentenced to four years in prison on Tuesday, however, that sentence has since been suspended, TMZ reported.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Instead, Silva will serve 365 days in county jail with 216 days of credit, according to the news outlet. Additionally, Silva will have to complete 250 hours of community service and will be on probation for five years.

Silva's attorney Mike Cavalluzzi tells PEOPLE: "We are so grateful that Daniel has been granted the opportunity of probation in this case and has been spared a state prison sentence. He continues to be remorseful and grief stricken by Corey’s loss."

"As we have said from the beginning, our hearts are with Corey’s family. While we are pleased with the Court’s sentence, this is no time to celebrate. A bright light has been lost in Corey, and Daniel will always strive to live up to his dear friend’s memory."

Silva's sentencing comes after he pleaded no contest to killing La Barrie in July.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced on that Silva "entered a no contest plea for killing the passenger in his McLaren sports car after crashing into a tree in Valley Village."

Deputy District Attorney Yasmin Fardghassemi said Silva entered the plea to one felony count of gross vehicular manslaughter.

The fatal incident occurred just after 9:30 p.m. on May 10 in Los Angeles when "a 2020 McLaren 600LT was traveling eastbound on Huston Street at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control," according to the Los Angeles Police Department. "Driver then ran off the road and collided with a stop sign and a tree on the northeast corner of Huston Street and Carpenter Avenue."

Image zoom Corey La Barrie Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Silva had to be stopped from leaving the crash site, authorities alleged.

"The driver of the McLaren exited the vehicle and attempted to leave the scene but was stopped by citizens who came to render aid," the LAPD previously told PEOPLE. "No other vehicles were involved in the collision."

Police said that La Barrie, who was riding in the passenger seat, was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was 25.

Silva was arrested and initially charged with one count of murder. He pleaded not guilty on May 20, a public information officer for the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office confirmed to PEOPLE.

Los Angeles-based tattoo artist Silva is most known for appearing on season 10 of Ink Masters, a competition series for tattoo artists.

Prior to his death, La Barrie, who had more than 330,000 subscribers on YouTube and 200,000 followers on Instagram, was celebrating his birthday while listening to 2 Chainz "Birthday Song" and drinking champagne, as seen in a series of Instagram Stories.

La Barrie's parents have since filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Silva.

Simon La Barrie and Lissa Burton are suing Silva and his company, Daniel Silva Tattoos, alleging the tattooist was "negligent" in the hours and moments leading up to Corey's death.

In the complaint obtained by PEOPLE, Corey's parents allege that Silva was driving at an "extremely high speed unreasonable for the conditions" when he was in the car with Corey, claiming he "generally failed to use reasonable care" while operating the vehicle and thus was in violation of California law.

They also allege that Silva was under the influence of alcohol and/or other unknown substances, which they claim were provided by his tattoo company. TMZ, which first broke the news of the lawsuit, reported that a source close to Silva denied the allegation.