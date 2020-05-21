Daniel Silva Pleads Not Guilty to Murdering YouTuber Corey La Barrie in Car Crash: Report

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced earlier this week that Daniel Silva is facing one count of murder

Ink Master tattooist Daniel Silva has pleaded not guilty to killing YouTube star Corey La Barrie.

Silva, 27, entered the plea on Wednesday, Ricardo Santiago, public information officer for the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office tells PEOPLE.

"He pleaded guilty and the case was set for a preliminary hearing on June 30th in department 122," Santiago explains. "Additionally, defense counsel set the case for bail review next Wednesday, the 27th."

A rep Silva did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. An attorney for the tattooist could not immediately be found.

The news comes after the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced on Tuesday that Silva is facing one count of murder.

"Silva was allegedly driving when he crashed his car, killing Corey James Labarrie, 25, on May 10, prosecutors said," the L.A. County District attorney's Office said in a news release.

If convicted, Silva faces a possible maximum sentence of 15 years to life in state prison. At this time, the case remains under investigation.

Silva was arrested last week. The fatal incident occurred just after 9:30 p.m. in the Valley Village area of Los Angeles, when "a 2020 McLaren 600LT was traveling eastbound on Huston Street at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control. Driver then ran off the road and collided with a stop sign and a tree on the northeast corner of Huston Street and Carpenter Avenue," according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Silva had to be stopped from leaving the crash site, authorities alleged.

"The driver of the McLaren exited the vehicle and attempted to leave the scene but was stopped by citizens who came to render aid," the LAPD said. "No other vehicles were involved in the collision."

Silva was injured and photographed at the scene being transported via stretcher to an ambulance by the Los Angeles Daily News. It is not clear what injuries he sustained at this time.

La Barrie, who was celebrating his 25th birthday, had been riding in the passenger seat, TMZ reported. He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the police said.

Los Angeles-based tattoo artist Silva is most known for appearing on season 10 of Ink Masters, a competition series for tattoo artists. Silva also has a YouTube page where he shows off his ink work.