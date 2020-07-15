Ink Master's Daniel Silva Pleads No Contest to Killing YouTuber Corey La Barrie

The YouTube star died in a car crash on his 25th birthday in May

Ink Master's Daniel Silva has pleaded no contest to killing YouTuber Corey La Barrie.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced on Wednesday that Silva, 27, "entered a no contest plea for killing the passenger in his McLaren sports car after crashing into a tree in Valley Village."

Deputy District Attorney Yasmin Fardghassemi said Silva entered the plea on Tuesday to one felony count of gross vehicular manslaughter.

Silva's sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 13. He faces up to four years in state prison.

A rep for Silva did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The fatal incident occurred just after 9:30 p.m. on May 10 in Los Angeles when "a 2020 McLaren 600LT was traveling eastbound on Huston Street at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control," according to the Los Angeles Police Department. "Driver then ran off the road and collided with a stop sign and a tree on the northeast corner of Huston Street and Carpenter Avenue."

Silva had to be stopped from leaving the crash site, authorities alleged.

"The driver of the McLaren exited the vehicle and attempted to leave the scene but was stopped by citizens who came to render aid," the LAPD previously told PEOPLE. "No other vehicles were involved in the collision."

Police said that La Barrie, who was riding in the passenger seat, was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was 25.

Silva was arrested and charged with one count of murder. He initially pleaded not guilty on May 20, a public information officer for the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office confirmed to PEOPLE.

Los Angeles-based tattoo artist Silva is most known for appearing on season 10 of Ink Masters, a competition series for tattoo artists.