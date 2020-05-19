Ink Master Tattooist Daniel Silva Charged with Murder in Crash That Killed YouTuber Corey La Barrie

Daniel Silva was arrested on Monday, May 11 — just one day after the fatal crash that killed Corey La Barrie

Ink Master's Daniel Silva has been charged with killing YouTuber Corey La Barrie, who tragically died in a car crash on Sunday, May 10 — his 25th birthday.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced on Tuesday that Silva, 27, is facing one count of murder. An arraignment date is yet to be scheduled.

"Silva was allegedly driving when he crashed his car, killing Corey James Labarrie, 25, on May 10, prosecutors said," the L.A. County District attorney's Office said in a news release.

If convicted, Silva faces a possible maximum sentence of 15 years to life in state prison. At this time, the case remains under investigation.

Silva's formal charge comes after he was arrested last week.

"The Los Angeles Police Department's Valley Traffic Division announce the arrest of Daniel Joseph Silva, a 27-year-old driver and resident of Los Angeles for murder," the Los Angeles Police Department's Valley Traffic Division announced.

The fatal incident occurred just after 9:30 p.m. in the Valley Village area of Los Angeles, when "a 2020 McLaren 600LT was traveling eastbound on Huston Street at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control. Driver then ran off the road and collided with a stop sign and a tree on the northeast corner of Huston Street and Carpenter Avenue."

Silva had to be stopped from leaving the crash site, authorities alleged.

"The driver of the McLaren exited the vehicle and attempted to leave the scene but was stopped by citizens who came to render aid," the LAPD said. "No other vehicles were involved in the collision."

Silva was injured and was photographed at the scene by Los Angeles Daily News being stretched to an ambulance. It is not clear what injuries he sustained at this time.

La Barrie, who was celebrating his birthday, was in the passenger seat, TMZ reported. La Barrie was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, the police said.

A rep for Silva did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Los Angeles-based tattoo artist Silva is most known for appearing on season 10 of Ink Masters, a competition series for tattoo artists. Silva also has a YouTube page where he shows off his ink work.

Prior to his death, La Barrie, who had over 330,000 subscribers on YouTube and over 200,000 followers on Instagram, was celebrating his birthday while listening to 2 Chainz "Birthday Song" and drinking champagne, as seen in a series of Instagram Stories.

La Barrie also posted a vlog, which he titled "Deleting This Video In 24 Hours...." during which he told viewers he would be live-streaming his birthday festivities on Twitch.

La Barrie's brother Jarrad La Barrie paid tribute to the late star on Twitter, explaining that his brother died "in a car accident with his drunk friend driving."

"This isn't something I thought I would ever have to sit here and type out for a very long time or what I wanna do right now but everyone deserves to know, my brother Corey passed away last night in a car accident with his drunk friend driving... this is the hardest thing I've ever had to do I don't know how I'm supposed to do this without you I miss you so much already this isn't fair," Jarrad wrote alongside a selfie of his brother.