Daniel Radcliffe to Star in Netflix's Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Interactive Special

He’s a wizard — he really can do it all!

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe is set to star in the upcoming Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt interactive special, Netflix announced Thursday.

Per the logline, the special will see Kimmy Schmidt (Ellie Kemper) set off on her biggest adventure yet: “Three states! Explosions! A dancing hamburger! And you, the viewer, get to decide how the story goes. Will you foil the Reverend’s (Jon Hamm) evil plan and get Kimmy to her wedding on time? Or will you accidentally start a war against the robots?”

Image zoom David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

The special, set to premiere in 2020, was announced in May by creator and executive producer Tina Fey.

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt was one of the first original comedy series on Netflix, and now it will be its first interactive comedy event,” said Fey, 48. “Fans will be able to make choices on behalf of our characters, taking different story paths with, of course, different jokes. I think it’s a great fit for our show and will be a great way to officially complete the series.”

RELATED: Ellie Kemper Has a SoulCycle ‘Obsession’ — and the Amount of Money She Has Spent Is ‘Mortifying’

The comedy, which released its fourth and final season in January, has earned a whopping 18 Emmy nominations and has been nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series every year since its premiere in 2015.

Kemper stars as the titular character alongside Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski and Carol Kane.

Image zoom Netflix

RELATED: Why Friends, The Office, and More Could Be Leaving Netflix Soon

Netflix made waves in the streaming landscape with 2018’s release of Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, which allowed viewers to pick what happens next, choose-your-own-adventure style.