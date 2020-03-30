Daniel Dae Kim Spotted Walking His Dog After Quarantining Following Coronavirus Diagnosis

Daniel Dae Kim appears to be on the mend following his novel coronavirus (COVID-19) diagnosis.

On Sunday, the Lost star, 51, was photographed taking his dog for a walk near his home in Hawaii. The afternoon stroll marked the first time Kim has been seen in public since he was diagnosed with the viral illness earlier this month.

In the photo, Kim held a leash as his dog stuck close by his side. The actor sported a wide-rim hat for the outing.

Kim revealed that he had tested positive for the coronavirus on March 19. He said he’d started developing symptoms on his flight back to his home after spending several weeks filming the NBC medical drama New Amsterdam in New York City.

RELATED: Daniel Dae Kim Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Offers to Donate Antibodies to Find a Vaccine

Image zoom Backgrid

Kim, who has two children with wife Mia, said he was able to manage his symptoms on his own in self-isolation thanks to medication from his doctor.

“I never went to a hospital, but with the help of medication, bed rest, liquids and, of course, my loving family, I didn’t need to. I actually started feeling better the day after, and I started feeling a little better the day after that, and today, even though I’m not 100 percent, I’m pretty close,” he said on social media.

Less than a week later, Kim said he was already starting to “feel practically back to normal.”

RELATED: Daniel Dae Kim Says He’s Feeling ‘Practically Back to Normal’ After Coronavirus Diagnosis

https://www.instagram.com/tv/B-BCcuygbmO/

“I am lucky to be in the 80 percent of diagnosed cases that have not required hospitalization, that’s an important statistic,” he said in an Instagram message.

“I’ve pretty much been staying in bed, taking my medication, but as of now I have no symptoms other than a little residual congestion which should clear of very soon.”

RELATED: Celebrities Who Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus

The Hawaii Five-0 star then detailed the “drug cocktail” he was prescribed to help fight off the virus.

Kim said he was given the antiviral Tamiflu, the antibiotic azithromycin — more commonly known as a z-pack — and a glycopyrrolate inhaler to ease breathing and the inflammation that’s commonly associated with COVID-19.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.