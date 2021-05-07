Daniel Dae Kim Recalls Flying with His Lost Costars: 'People Started Looking Down Nervously'

Lost star Daniel Dae Kim has startled his fair share of fans at airports over the years.

During his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Thursday, Kim was asked whether fellow passengers have ever been nervous to see him on a plane after the show. The ABC drama, which ran for six seasons from 2004 to 2010, followed a group of people who end up on a mysterious island along the South Pacific Ocean after surviving a plane crash.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Yes, there were a couple of times. I remember when we were going back from Hawaii to L.A. for a press event. All of us were actually heading onto the plane. We didn't even think about how successful the show had been," Kim told host Jimmy Kimmel. "So we were all filing onto the plane, the entire cast, and people started looking at us and then started looking down nervously because if we were all on the plane, they were in trouble because we survived."

lost cast Credit: Art Streiber/Walt Disney Television via Getty

Kim recently opened up to Vulture about how the cast was "constantly" worried about their future with the series.

"There were maybe one or two of us that really had job security, and every other one of us was paging through the scripts as soon as we got them to see whether we survived," he told the publication in April. "From what I understand, it was planned for me to be killed off in season one."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Daniel Dae Kim Credit: Mario Perez/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images)

"I was not a very sympathetic character, so it would have been easy for me to get killed off without the show missing a beat. Through a lucky confluence of events, I was able to stay on and last the whole six seasons," he added.

Kim went on to star in Hawaii Five-0 and a number of movies, including the Divergent film series. He told Kimmel on Thursday that his parents, with whom he immigrated to America from Korea at a young age, didn't always envision him pursuing a career as an actor.