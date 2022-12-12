Danica McKellar: I See Candace Cameron Bure's 'Marriage' Comments Differently to Neal Bledsoe 

Danica McKellar is speaking out about Neal Bledsoe's exit from the Great American Family network

By
Published on December 12, 2022 01:02 PM
Danica McKellar, Neal Bledsoe
Photo: Paul Archuleta/Getty; Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Danica McKellar is speaking out about Neal Bledsoe's exit from the Great American Family network and his view of Candace Cameron Bure's "traditional marriage" comments.

"Neal is a wonderful person," the Christmas at the Drive-In star, 47, told Fox News Digital. "He's such a great actor and I have enjoyed working with him so much. He and I both share our love and support of the LGBT community for sure… (but) I don't agree with his interpretation of her comments. I just didn't see them the same way."

Bledsoe, 41, who starred in 2022's The Winter Palace and this year's Christmas at the Drive-In, announced his decision to leave the network earlier this month in a statement to Variety.

"My life wouldn't be where it is today without the love, support, and guidance of the LGBTQIA+ community... I owe them a great debt," said Bledsoe. "As someone who struggled as a young man with our society's extremely narrow definition of masculinity, it was their community that provided me with refuge and a guiding light when my life felt lost."

Candace Cameron Bure visit Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on September 17, 2020 in Universal City, California
Paul Archuleta/Getty

He continued, "And now, if I cannot stand up for that community in their time of need, my debt to them means nothing. So, I want to be very clear: my support for the LGBTQIA+ community is unconditional – nothing is worth my silence or their ability to live and love freely in a world that we are lucky enough to share with them."

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Bure, 46, sparked pushback when she said that she was interested in telling stories that centered on "traditional marriage," and that the Great America Family would differ from the increasingly inclusive content seen on her former network, the Hallmark Channel.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"All of you who know me, know beyond question that I have great love and affection for all people. It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone," she told PEOPLE in a statement following criticism of her comments.

"I am a devoted Christian. Which means that I believe that every human being bears the image of God," she added. "Because of that, I am called to love all people, and I do.

Danica McKellar
Danica McKellar. Kevin Mazur/Getty

"My heart yearns to build bridges and bring people one step closer to God, to love others well, and to simply be a reflection of God's huge love for all of us," she continued.

McKellar's take on Bure's comments differs from that of a slew of other stars who have found the comments problematic, such as JoJo Siwa, Jodie Sweetin, Maren Morris, Cody Rigsby and Hilarie Burton.

In November, McKellar shared her thoughts about Bure's comments in an Instagram post.

"I celebrate all forms of healthy love between adults, and I support representation," she wrote. "I was thrilled to have a role in a couple episodes of Home Economics earlier this year, and my husband and I were privileged to attend my good friend's beautiful wedding to his husband earlier this year in Mexico. At the time, we commented that it was one of the purest expressions of love we had ever seen.

"The idea that Christianity would judge any form of love simply baffles me," she added.

Related Articles
Sabrina Impacciatore, HBO The White Lotus, Season 2 - Episode 1
'The White Lotus' Creator Mike White Explains Why He Killed Fan-Favorite Character — and Teases Season 3
90 day Fiancé - Liz
'90 Day' 'Fiancé' 's Liz Walks Out on Ed After Argument over Her Job: 'I Don't Deserve the Drama'
janelle brown
Janelle Brown Wonders If 'Sister Wives' Family Can 'Hold It Together' as They Face the 'Ultimate Test'
90 Day's Kim Rejects Usman's Mom's Demand He Marry Another Woman First: 'Not Gonna Be Anybody's Second'
'90 Day' 's Kim Returns Usman's Engagement Ring After Adoption Argument: 'I'm Done Here'
Meri Brown, Kody Brown, Christine Brown
'Sister Wives' : Kody Brown Nearly Tried Rekindling Marriage to Meri — but Christine Objected
THE WHITE LOTUS season 2; credit HBO
'The White Lotus' Season 2 Finale: How It Ended and Who Died
Janelle Brown
'Sister Wives' Stars Janelle and Kody Brown Confirm They Have Officially 'Separated'
Kody Brown; Meri Brown
'Sister Wives' ' Kody Brown Admits He Doesn't 'Want to Be in a Relationship' with First Wife Meri Anymore
Kody and Robyn Brown
Robyn Brown Says the 'Sister Wives' 'Handed' Kody to Her: They Didn't 'Want to Spend Time with Him'
Kim, 51 (San Diego, Calif.) and Usman, 33 (Nigeria)
'90 Day' : Kim Hits a Wall as Usman Ratchets Up Demands — Including Adopting Without His Brother's OK
90 day Fiancé - Ed and Liz
'90 Day' 's Ed and Liz Clash as He Makes Clear What Will 'Never Be OK' and Tells Her 'I Want a Wife'
90 Day's Angela Cusses Out Michael's 'Goofball' Friends Who Tell Her to 'Calm Down'
'90 Day Fiancé' 's Angela Cusses Out Michael's 'Goofball' Friends Who Tell Her to 'Calm Down'
90 Day's Jenny Is 'Sick of Compromising' as She Tries to Convince Sumit to Move to America
'90 Day' : Sumit's Father Holds the Line — Leave Jenny and Rejoin the Family or Make a New Life in America
379122 01: 1997 From left to right: Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston of "Friends."
Lisa Kudrow on 'Jarring' 'Friends' Body Image Experience After Seeing Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox
Randy Fenoli Engagement . Credit: Clane Gessel Studio
'Say Yes to the Dress' Star Randy Fenoli Is Engaged!: 'I Never Thought It Was Going to Happen for Me'
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Steve Martin & Martin Short, Brandi Carlile Episode 1834 -- Pictured: (l-r) Host Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and host Martin Short during the Monologue on Saturday, December 10, 2022 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images)
Selena Gomez Crashes Steve Martin and Martin Short's' SNL' Opening Monologue: Watch!