Danica McKellar: I See Candace Cameron Bure's 'Marriage' Comments Differently to Neal Bledsoe 

Danica McKellar is speaking out about Neal Bledsoe's exit from the Great American Family network and his view of Candace Cameron Bure's "traditional marriage" comments.

"Neal is a wonderful person," the Christmas at the Drive-In star, 47, told Fox News Digital. "He's such a great actor and I have enjoyed working with him so much. He and I both share our love and support of the LGBT community for sure… (but) I don't agree with his interpretation of her comments. I just didn't see them the same way."

Bledsoe, 41, who starred in 2022's The Winter Palace and this year's Christmas at the Drive-In, announced his decision to leave the network earlier this month in a statement to Variety.

"My life wouldn't be where it is today without the love, support, and guidance of the LGBTQIA+ community... I owe them a great debt," said Bledsoe. "As someone who struggled as a young man with our society's extremely narrow definition of masculinity, it was their community that provided me with refuge and a guiding light when my life felt lost."

Paul Archuleta/Getty

He continued, "And now, if I cannot stand up for that community in their time of need, my debt to them means nothing. So, I want to be very clear: my support for the LGBTQIA+ community is unconditional – nothing is worth my silence or their ability to live and love freely in a world that we are lucky enough to share with them."

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Bure, 46, sparked pushback when she said that she was interested in telling stories that centered on "traditional marriage," and that the Great America Family would differ from the increasingly inclusive content seen on her former network, the Hallmark Channel.

"All of you who know me, know beyond question that I have great love and affection for all people. It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone," she told PEOPLE in a statement following criticism of her comments.

"I am a devoted Christian. Which means that I believe that every human being bears the image of God," she added. "Because of that, I am called to love all people, and I do.

Danica McKellar. Kevin Mazur/Getty

"My heart yearns to build bridges and bring people one step closer to God, to love others well, and to simply be a reflection of God's huge love for all of us," she continued.

McKellar's take on Bure's comments differs from that of a slew of other stars who have found the comments problematic, such as JoJo Siwa, Jodie Sweetin, Maren Morris, Cody Rigsby and Hilarie Burton.

In November, McKellar shared her thoughts about Bure's comments in an Instagram post.

"I celebrate all forms of healthy love between adults, and I support representation," she wrote. "I was thrilled to have a role in a couple episodes of Home Economics earlier this year, and my husband and I were privileged to attend my good friend's beautiful wedding to his husband earlier this year in Mexico. At the time, we commented that it was one of the purest expressions of love we had ever seen.

"The idea that Christianity would judge any form of love simply baffles me," she added.