Danica McKellar Says She's 'So Grateful' for 'The Wonder Years' as She Celebrates Show's 35th Anniversary

Danica McKellar is looking back at her life-changing experience on The Wonder Years as the show marks its 35th anniversary.

The 48-year-old actress — who played Winnie Cooper on the coming-of-age comedy — celebrated the milestone with an Instagram reel featuring throwback pictures of the cast, including her onscreen love interest Fred Savage.

"Happy 35th Anniversary to The Wonder Years! 🎉," she wrote. "On January 31st, 1988, we premiered on @abcnetwork immediately following the Superbowl, and my life would be forever changed."

She continued, "I'm so grateful for the incredible memories, but even more grateful for all of you who have followed my career from that heartwarming, family tv show to the heartwarming movies I feel so fortunate to make today on @gactv ❤️."

The Great American Family star also teased her upcoming reunion with her costars Dan Lauria and Olivia d'Abo at '90s Con, taking place at the Connecticut Convention Center from March 17 to 19.

"I love that, unlike 35 years ago, we have opportunities to connect through social media! 🤗," she wrote. "And I can't wait to meet some of you in CT at @thats4ent 90's Con this March, where we'll be celebrating The Wonder Years and I'll be signing autographs for you alongside @realdanlauria & @oliviadabo, who played the dad & sister on the show. 🥰"

McKellar then asked fans to share their favorite moments from the ABC sitcom, which ran for six seasons from 1988 to 1993.

"One of my favorite things is hearing about how families watched the show together," she wrote. "Would love to hear your favorite memories of The Wonder Years - favorite episode or scene or whatever! Let the nostalgia begin. 💕💕"

In honor of the show's anniversary, McKellar recently reflected on when she became a series regular, despite her mother's rule about acting being "a hobby only."

"Four days into shooting, the producers approached my mom and said, 'We think that Danica and Fred have this amazing chemistry," she recalled to TV Insider. "We want to offer her a series regular role. The network has approved it."

She added, "My mom was like, 'Oh, we don't do that.' I was like, 'Please, please please!'"

McKellar's mother eventually realized that The Wonder Years set was a "good environment" after interacting with other stars' parents.

"We had already been on set and she saw that Joanne Savage and Jane Saviano and Marsha Hervey — the moms of the other kids on the show — were all so grounded, and they really cared about their kids being kids first," she explained.

She added, "It wasn't going to be one of those Hollywood situations where the kids are being pushed in front of the camera when they're sick… If somebody wasn't feeling well, the mom pulled them."

The Wonder Years is now available to stream on Hulu.