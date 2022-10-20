Dangerous Liaisons is bringing the origins of Camille (Alice Englert) and the Vicomte de Valmont's (Nicholas Denton) love story to life — schemes, seduction and all.

In an exclusive First Look at the new Starz adaptation of Pierre Choderlos de Laclos' classic 18th Century novel, Camille and Valmont share an intimate moment atop a map of Paris as she beckons him to "take me away from here."

The prequel is set when the young lovers first met in Paris on the eve of revolution. As their love story begins, Valmont is also involved with the powerful Marquise de Merteuill (Lesley Manville).

"Where do you want to go?" asks Valmont. To which Camille gently responds, "Somewhere we could be together." Valmont smiles as he pulls in Camille and guides along the map to landmarks in the City of Light that hold significance in their clandestine courtship.

Starz

He points out: "Our bridge, where we first kissed."

She continues the tour down memory lane: Before you knew how, I had to show you how, remember."

He teases, "I pretended so you'd kiss me more."

"Liar!" she interjects. "I taught you everything."

Valmont seductively spins Camille and guides her to various other places on the map as they cozily reminisce on their time together.

According to Starz, "The young couple's survival depends on their skills of seduction and manipulation of not only the French nobility but of each other."

The description continues, "Camille who is taken in by the current Marquise de Merteuil navigates her own path in a world of men, using the power of secrets to take back control, and Valmont who will stop at nothing to regain his title that was recently taken from him. Their on-again off-again love story is the heart of the series."

The series also includes Kosar Ali, Carice van Houten, Hilton Pelser, Fisayo Akinade, Michael McElhatton , Nathanael Saleh, Colette Dalal Tchantcho, Hakeem Kae-Kazim and Tom Wlaschiha.

Dangerous Liaisons premieres Nov. 6 on Starz.