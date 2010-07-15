Dancing's Tony Dovolani Wants a 'More Able Partner' Next Season

Dancing with the Stars doesn’t kick off its 11th season until the end of September, but it’s never too early for the pro partners to start planning ahead and thinking of ways to get their hands on that mirror ball trophy.

“I enjoyed every bit of last season — well, most of it, I mean,” Tony Dovolani, who partnered with controversial contestant Kate Gosselin last season, told PEOPLE at the ESPY Awards Wednesday in L.A. “Next season I would like to have a more able partner, someone who doesn’t have so many distractions in their life. The producers know how I feel.”

Tony and Kate were eliminated after several weeks of low scores and negative reviews from the judges. They also had their fair share of drama.

So who would be up to Dovolani’s standards when it’s time to waltz again? “I would love to see Anna Kournikova come on our show or Jennifer Aniston,” he says with a laugh. “I aim very high.”

And since he aims so high, why not add occasional costar Julianne Hough‘s beau Ryan Seacrest to the equation? “I think FOX would have a real problem with him coming onto our show,” Dovolani says. “But I wish him and Julianne both well. I think you could put anyone next to Julianne and you have a cute couple. She can make anyone look good!” –Dahvi Shira