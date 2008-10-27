Dancing‘s Julianne Hough to Undergo Surgery for Endometriosis

Two-time Dancing with the Stars champ Julianne Hough, who was hospitalized last week with stomach pains, has been diagnosed with endometriosis and will undergo surgery to remove her appendix.

“After consulting with her doctor, this was the course of treatment that was recommended,” says a statement on Hough’s web site.

Hough, 20, who also is a budding country music artist, will provide more details of her treatment on Monday night’s Dancing with the Stars, when she performs with partner Cody Linley, the statement says.

Endometriosis, a relatively common–but often painful–medical condition found in 5 percent to 10 percent of women, is the development of uterine-lining tissue outside the uterus on the surfaces of organs, such as the appendix, in the pelvis or abdomen.

Suffering what were described as “slight stomach pains,” Hough was taken by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center after the Oct. 21 results show. The next day she said she was “fine” with what she called “stomach problems.” –Mike Fleeman