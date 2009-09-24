Dancing‘s First Casualties Revealed

And then there were 14! After the first two nights of competition, Ashley Hamilton and Macy Gray were the first male and female contestants kicked off Dancing with the Stars‘ season 9.

“I hope my dancing career lasts longer than my marriages to actress Shannen Doherty and model Angie Everhart,” Hamilton joked before the competition began.

But a fox trot on Monday with pro partner Edyta Sliwinska earned the actor just 15 points from the judges. Although Len Goodman praised his footwork, Carrie Ann Inaba thought he lacked showmanship. The couple also finished last in the salsa relay.

“Even though the judges were harsh, it was just good not to be judged in a court of law,” he joked in his DWTS blog.

“I had a lot of fun,” Hamilton told PEOPLE just after the elimination. He received hugs from his parents, season 2 contestant George Hamilton and Alana Stewart. “My dad said to me, ‘There’s worse things in life than to get kicked off Dancing With the Stars,’ and he’s right.”

What’s next for Ashley? “Probably not any acting roles that require dancing,” he joked.

On Tuesday, Gray, who had just completed a European tour before competing on the show, danced a waltz. The judges appreciated her unique charm and vulnerability on the floor. And although she only scored only 15 points — and also finished last in her salsa relay — Goodman said if he were at home, he’d vote for her.

“I had a good time,” Macy said after the elimination. “It’s been cool. I learned a little bit about dancing. Ballroom isn’t my calling, but I learned a little bit and I had a good time.”

Her partner Jonathan Roberts, who toured with her so they could rehearse, said, “She’s turned into a ballroom dancer and I’m so proud of her.”