Dancing‘s Brooke Burke Taken to Hospital

Dancing With the Stars contestant Brooke Burke injured her foot, an ABC spokesperson confirms to PEOPLE.

Burke, who was performing the jitterbug with partner Derek Hough during a camera blocking rehearsal Sunday afternoon, came down hard on her right foot while doing a front flip in the high-energy routine. She immediately applied ice to her foot to reduce swelling.

As a precaution, Burke was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center Monday morning for further examination and X-rays. It was determined she has a severe bruise.

“She’s a little sore, but she rehearsed today and she feels ready to dance tonight,” an ABC spokesperson tells PEOPLE.

Burke’s foot injury is the third to occur this season on Dancing. Two weeks ago, Olympic volleyball star Misty May-Treanor ruptured her Achilles tendon and was forced to withdraw from the competition. During the first week of the competition, comedian Jeffrey Ross suffered a corneal abrasion when his partner Edyta Slwinska‘s hand grazed his eye.

Eight celebrity dancers remain in the competition.