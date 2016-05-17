These are combinations you haven't seen before on DWTS

Nyle DiMarco Gets Perfect Score with Blind Performance on Dancing with the Stars – Plus Find Out Who Made It to the Finals!

It’s semifinals week on Dancing with the Stars – and the stars truly brought their A games.

There were multiple perfect 10s right off the bat, with Paige VanZant and Wanya Morris earning straight 10s early in the competition during their trio dances (Morris earned a second perfect 10 later in the show). And Nyle DiMarco wowed with a blindfolded dance that also saw him earn straight 10s.

Despite every couple having strong performances, sadly two had to be let go ahead of next week’s finals.

“I feel like all five of you deserve to be in the final. It’s going to be tragic seeing any one of you go,” said judge Bruno Tonioli before the judgements were rendered.

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Monday’s DWTS.

In the end, even his two perfect 10s couldn’t save Morris, as he and pro Lindsay Arnold were eliminated. NFL star Antonio Brown and Sharna Burgess also had to say goodbye.

So the finals lineup has been set, with DiMarco and Peta Murgatroyd; Ginger Zee and Val Chmerkovskiy; and VanZant and Mark Ballas set to battle it out for the Mirrorball.

Read on for more highlights from the episode.

Paige Is Too Spicy for Len

VanZant wowed the judges with a sexy performance that earned raves from the judges, though Len Goodman admitted it might have been too sexy for him.

“The thing is with dance, no one’s right, no one’s wrong. It’s about taste,” said Goodman, who gave her a 9, compared to 10s from the other judges. “I think the choreography was brilliant … for me maybe a little bit too hot and spicy.”

All 10s for Wanya!

Despite being eliminated, the Boyz II Men star earned the highest judge scores of the nights for a total of 60 out of 60.

“If natural dance talent was in the dictionary, there would be a photograph of you,” Goodman told him.

Preach, Len, preach.

Antonio Says Goodbye

Brown said he’d been an underdog going into the NFL, and that’s how he felt coming into DWTS, where he defied the odds to make it to the semifinals.

“I can’t explain the feeling I have right now,” an emotional Brown said after his second dance, which earned him 28 out of 30.

Who are you rooting for in the finales? Sound off in the comments!