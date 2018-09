Not funny: the comedienne was the first to go in September 2018, on night two of the season premiere.

“You know, it sucks. I’m not going to lie. I really, really like doing this show and I really had such a great time,” said Glaser, who earned an 18/30 for her salsa. “I hope that I just proved that I did the scariest thing I’ve ever done and I tried my best. … It was so fun! Thank you for having me.”