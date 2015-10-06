Dancing with the Stars: Two Boy Banders Rise from Their 'Rock Bottom' Moments and One Contestant Is Eliminated

Find out who won't be coming back to DWTS

Dancing with the Stars has bid farewell to yet another couple.

The departure came at the end of the season’s most emotional episode yet, with the stars performing dances to represent pivotal moments in their lives.

“This is Crying with the Stars tonight – it’s really emotional,” said Andy Grammer, who dedicated his performance to his late mother, with whom he had only three days after he learned she’d been diagnosed with breast cancer.

At the end of the episode, Gary Busey and Anna Trebunskaya were at the bottom of the rankings, along with Carlos PenaVega and Witney Carson.

But it was Busey, who earned 16 out of 30, who was sent home.

“This has been a beautiful experience. The fact that I’ve been eliminated is false. Because my spirit, with Ana as a partnership, will remain in this room throughout the show. So you won’t see us dancing, but we’ll be there.”

Read on for other highlights from the gut-wrenching episode.

Nick Carter Tears Up Talking About Childhood

Nick Carter wasn’t always the Backstreet Boys star people around the world know and love.

“I came from a dysfunctional family. There was a lot of fighting in our household, and it broke my heart, you know, I never could fix my family,” Carter said.

He began to cry as he spoke about his hopes as a child.

“I really wanted to have that movie mom and dad, you know, that movie family. It was hard for me. And I don’t know why I’m crying, this is ridiculous,” Carter said.

Carter said music helped him survive, and and pro Sharna Burgess went on to tear up the stage to the Backstreet Boys’ “Backstreet’s Back.”

Carlos PenaVega Reveals He Hit ‘Rock Bottom’

Carlos PenaVega‘s band Big Time Rush was on top of the world in 2012, but he was personally unfulfilled.

“I felt really alone,” he said of coming home from touring. “I locked myself in my house. I started smoking weed, like, every day. I was like, ‘I don’t want to talk to anybody, I don’t want to see anybody.’ I really hit rock bottom.”

Things began to turn up when he was invited to a Bible study, where he met wife Alexa PenaVega

“It’s so crazy to me that, in one week, my life changed forever,” he said.

Though he ended up in the bottom two, Carlos said after it wasn’t about the points.

“I keep telling people, this night wasn’t about getting great scores. That’s always great, but I really wanted to tell my story,” he told PEOPLE afterwards. “I’m very happy and grateful to have had the opportunity to do that. Being in the bottom 2 was scary. Sorry, being in jeopardy was scary but what are you going to do?”

Bindi Pays Tribute to Late Father

Bindi Irwin shed a lot of tears to Steve Irwin, who died in 2006.

“What shaped me the most would probably be when my dad passed away. It’s been nine years and I’ve never really dwelled on that point,” she said in a pre-recorded segment. “I think I’m ready to tell that story.”

She and pro Derek Hough‘s performance to a cover of to “Every Breath You Take” by The Police earned them 28 out of 30, which included the first perfect 10 given to a contestant this season.

“He was dancing with you every step of the way,” judge Bruno Tonioli told Bindi of her father.

Alek Skarlatos Pays Honors to Oregon Shooting Victims

Alek Skarlatos shared his personal connection to last week’s mass shooting in Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon. The Paris train hero would have been taking classes at the college if he weren’t competing in DWTS, and rushed home to Oregon when he heard the shooting had taken place.

“Once I found out about the shooting, I just started calling all my friends and family. I felt totally hopeless. Like there was nothing I could do,” he said in a pre-recorded segment. “I just felt like I needed to get home as fast as I could.”

Tamar Makes Everyone Sob With Story About Husband Vince

Tamar Braxton brought the house down with a dance that honored her husband Vince Herbert, whom she almost lost in 2012.

“They tell us he has multiple blood clots in his lungs,” she said in a pre-recorded segment. “Vince was induced into a coma, and the only thing I could think about was, ‘How am I going to live without the love of my life by my side?’ ”

They decided during his hospital visit, which lasted 40 days, that they would have a baby. Three months later Tamar was pregnant. Logan was born in June 2013.

“You reached into my soul with that dance,” Carrie Ann Inaba said sobbing. “This was such an incredible performance.”

She earned straight 9s (27 out of 30) for her standout work.

Tom Bergeron was absent from the show this week, as he was at home to spend time with his ailing father. Season 19 champ Alfonso Ribeiro stepped into his shoes.