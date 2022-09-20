Teresa Giudice Was Initially Unsure About Recreating Infamous 'RHONJ' Table Flip Moment on 'DWTS'

"This time I did it with a smile on my face," Teresa Giudice said

Teresa Giudice will do anything for her fans — even flip another table.

Following Dancing with the Stars' season 31 premiere on Monday, Giudice reflected on her debut performance with partner Pasha Pashkov — a tango set to Rihanna's to "We Found Love" that paid homage to her infamous table flip from The Real Housewives of New Jersey's first season.

But Giudice, 50, admits she was initially unsure about going through with the special tribute.

"At first I know I was like, I didn't know if I wanted to do it," the RHONJ star told Entertainment Tonight. "[But then,] I'm like, 'You know what? I know my fans are gonna love it.'"

The Bravolebrity continued, "I did it for them. And this time I did it with a smile on my face."

PASHA PASHKOV, <a href="https://people.com/tag/teresa-giudice/" data-inlink="true">TERESA GIUDICE</a>
Eric McCandless/ABC

Pashkov revealed that the Disney+ show's creative team came up with the idea to incorporate the iconic reality TV moment. Even though the performance scored a 20/40, Giudice said the pair are "having a blast" and ready to continue "working hard" ahead of next week's performance.

"I have an amazing partner," Giudice added. "I couldn't have asked for a better partner."

PASHA PASHKOV, <a href="https://people.com/tag/teresa-giudice/" data-inlink="true">TERESA GIUDICE</a>
Eric McCandless/ABC

In a 2009 episode of RHONJ, Giudice flipped a table at her dinner party amid a heated argument with cast mate Danielle Staub. The moment has gone down in Housewives history, solidifying Giudice's icon status within the franchise. Her popularity has also allowed her to go on to pursue other opportunities outside Bravo, including becoming a contestant on DWTS' newest season.

Giudice recently told PEOPLE she had nerves heading into premiere week, though her eldest daughter Gia has complete faith in her.

"I told her that she needs to be engaged with her partner," Gia, 21, said. "She needs to love the dance, feel the music and really connect with the audience."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/teresa-giudice/" data-inlink="true">TERESA GIUDICE</a>, PASHA PASHKOV
Eric McCandless/ABC

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+.

