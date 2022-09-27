Entertainment TV Teresa Giudice Says 'My Dream Came True' During 'DWTS' Run — Even Though She Knew She Wouldn't Win The Real Housewives of New Jersey star dedicated her performance on Monday night's episode of Dancing with the Stars to her late father, Giacinto Gorga By Kelly Wynne Kelly Wynne Digital News Writer, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines and Stephanie Wenger Stephanie Wenger Instagram Twitter Digital News Writer, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 27, 2022 12:47 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: ABC/Christopher Willard Teresa Giudice is grateful for her time on Dancing with the Stars. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star opened up about her run on the Disney+ series after her surprising week 2 elimination. Giudice, 50, told reporters after Monday's live show that performing on screen was her "dream." "It was an amazing experience. I had an amazing partner [in Pasha Pashkov]," she said. "I mean I got to — my dream came true. I've always wanted to dance. I did two dances in front of a live audience, and it was pretty amazing." Dancing with the Stars Recap: Elvis Night Brings a Kiss, a Flirtation and a Shocking Elimination Despite her best efforts, Giudice said she knew she wouldn't win the series. "I wanted to win the mirror ball, because [Pasha's] wife [Daniella Karagach] won it last season so I wanted him to have the second trophy," Giudice said. "But you know what, there's a lot of amazing dancers on the show," she continued. "So I knew ... when I saw my competition, I'm like, 'I'm definitely not winning it.' But I tried." During this week's Elvis Night on DWTS, Giudice and Pashkov, 36, performed a jive to "All Shook Up." Judges applauded the improvement Giudice made from week 1 and gave her a total score of 23 out of 40, but it wasn't enough to save her. Eric McCandless/ABC Giudice ended the season on an emotional note — not from the elimination, but from what Elvis night meant to her. On the episode, she explained that her late father Giacinto Gorga was a giant Elvis fan and dedicated her performance to him. "In the beginning, I got choked up.... He would be so happy," she later said. "I wish he were here, I lost him too young. I'm sure my daughters were crying in the audience too ... I couldn't help it when I saw my dad's face up there, I got really emotional." Teresa Giudice Admits to DWTS Nerves — but Her Daughter Has Faith: 'My Mom Could Win Anything' With Giudice's run on Dancing with the Stars finished, she'll return home to new husband Luis Ruelas. "Now I get to spend time with my husband because I just got married and then I started doing Dancing with the Stars," she told reporters. "So it's like I left my husband. So I felt really bad. So at least now I get to go home and spend time with my husband. Because I am a newlywed, and then I just left him." That said, Giudice did confirm she'll return to DWTS for the finale later this season. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Dancing with the Stars airs live on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+.