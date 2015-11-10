The show had it's most unpredictable episode of the season

Tamar Braxton Makes Dramatic Return from Hospital – Plus Dancing with the Stars Dishes Out Most Heartbreaking Elimination Yet

Monday night’s Dancing with the Stars belonged to Bindi Irwin – with Tamar Braxton managing to add some unexpected excitement to the show as well.

Irwin earned perfect scores twice, first with her own dance (while blindfolded!) and later with teammate Alexa PenaVega for a tribute to Chicago.

But the evening wasn’t as happy for everyone, with one couple sent home in the season’s most emotional elimination yet. Read on to find out who didn’t make it through this week’s elimination.

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Monday’s episode of DWTS.



Irwin’s partner Alexa PenaVega was unable to survive elimination – despite also having earned perfect 10s for her solo dance as well as her work with Irwin. To make her elimination more painful, her husband Carlos PenaVega also found himself in the bottom two.

“I wanted it to be me,” Carlos said as he embraced his wife.

Alexa said that if she had to be eliminated, she was glad to go out on a night in which she’d shined.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better way to end my time in the competition,” she told PEOPLE. “This has been an experience I’ll never forget. I’ve learned so much about myself and I feel like it has brought Carlos and I even closer together.” (For those still mourning Alexa’s elimination, read her and Carlos’ exclusive PEOPLE blog).

Alexa’s elimination was far from the only dramatic moment in the episode.

Tamar Is Hospitalized … and Returns at the Last Minute

Tamar Braxton was hospitalized during Monday’s dress rehearsals for what pro Val Chmerkovskiy said was pneumonia. The judges gave lackluster scores to video of Braxton and Chmerkovskiy’s rehearsal, and it appeared that she might go the way of Kim Zolciak-Biermann, who was eliminated from the show in late September following a mini stroke that prevented her from flying to Los Angeles compete.

But Braxton managed to return from the hospital during the last 20 minutes of the show to compete with Nick Carter to a cover of The Beatles’ “Hey Jude.” Had she not returned, she would have been eliminated due to the rules of the show.

“Literally minutes before we were going on for our group number, we didn t know if she would make it on stage,” Carter told PEOPLE. “It was nerve-wracking, but she came out and powered through being sick. I have a lot of respect for what she did tonight.”

Alek and Carlos’ Bromance Isn’t Real Enough for the Judges

Though Carlos and Alek Skarlatos insisted the chemistry between them was real, Carrie Ann Inaba wasn’t sold on their teamup rendition to “We Will Rock You.” The pair scored straight 8s, though Bruno Tonioli, who once worked with late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, swore Freddie would have loved it.

“We had a lot of fun hanging out all week. It was a lot of fun getting to know him better,” Skarlatos told PEOPLE.

