Shangela Talks Making History on 'DWTS' Premiere and Delivering 'a Moment That People Could Cheer About'

RuPaul's Drag Race's Shangela has made history as the first drag performer to appear on Dancing with the Stars.

Born D.J. Pierce, the drag queen, 40, was reflective and appreciative following his barrier-breaking debut Monday night.

"It was such a special moment to be here tonight," he said. "I mean, in the rehearsals I could see this moment coming in my head, but I never could have imagined that it would be as awesome as it was. When the crowd started chanting and screaming for us … it was everything."

Shangela and partner Gleb Savchenko, 38, received a standing ovation following their performance to the Pussycat Dolls' "When I Grow Up." The Drag Race star said the song resonated with his own life growing up in Paris, Texas, using movies as an outlet for creativity.

"I wanted it so hard," Shangela added. "Gleb worked so hard, and I wanted to deliver a moment that people could cheer about tonight — and that's what they did."

The crowd's overwhelming response was all the more meaningful because Shangela and Savchenko are also the first-ever all-male pair to compete on DWTS.

"It was so incredibly special because I think about all the queens that ever wanted to be in this space that never got the opportunity," Shangela said. "Maybe by seeing me and seeing how we just showed up as our true authentic self tonight and were accepted and cheered on, that they know that they can do it, too."

Savchenko is proud to be part of history, too. "We're changing the world, and I love it," the ballroom dancer previously said on Good Morning America. He recalled learning that Shangela would be his partner and thinking, "'Sign me in. I'm going to live my best life.'"

ABC/Eric McCandless

The duo got off to an impressive start, with their salsa earning seven's from all four judges: Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli.

"So spicy, so hot, it's intoxicating what you do!" Tonioli told Shangela, who he said was "totally in command."

Savchenko was equally impressed with the performance — and the judges' scores. "I've never had [four sevens] on week 1," he said, much to Shangela's delight. "And I've been doing this show for 11 seasons!"

Shangela first appeared on RuPaul's Drag Race in season 2, but after facing elimination early on, returned as a surprise contestant the following season, placing fifth. Season 3 of Drag Race All Stars brought his strongest performance, as he tied for third and fourth place with BeBe Zahara Benet.

As the first contestant to participate in three different seasons of the show, Shangela said he feels prepared for the ballroom — and the cameras.

"I think that's how I've been able to connect with so many people around the world in an authentic way, is because when Shangela shows up, I show up as myself, and you get me with no cameras the same way that you get me with cameras, so here I come."

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on Disney+.