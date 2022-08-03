'Dancing with the Stars' Sets Season 31 Premiere Date on Disney+

Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro will co-host Dancing with the Stars when it premieres on Sept. 19

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

Published on August 3, 2022 02:49 PM
CARRIE ANN INABA, LEN GOODMAN, BRUNO TONIOLI on Dancing with the Stars
Photo: Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty

Dancing with the Stars is set to make its debut on Disney+ in September after airing on ABC since 2005.

Disney+ announced at a virtual Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour event on Wednesday that season 31 will premiere on Sept. 19, marking the streaming service's first-ever live show.

The long-running dance competition is in the midst of several changes as it moves platforms — among them, ABC announced in July that DWTS on Disney+ will welcome previous competitor and sometime guest host Alfonso Ribeiro as a new co-host alongside Tyra Banks.

The judging lineup remains unchanged, though, with Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli set to weigh in on next season's new batch of celebrity dancers.

The show has announced reveal the cast for the upcoming season this Sept. 8 on Good Morning America.

Alfonso Ribeiro, was named new host of Walt Disney Television via Getty Images's "America's Funniest Home Videos," as announced today by Tom Bergeron during the two-hour Season Finale of "Dancing with the Stars
Kelsey McNeal/Disney General Entertainment Content

Ribeiro, 50, pro dancer Witney Carson, 28, took home the Mirrorball Trophy in the series' 19th season back in 2014. He then hosted a country-wide DWTS tour and has stopped by the ballroom many times since.

"I'm super excited," he told PEOPLE ahead of his hosting announcement in July. "For me to be asked now to co-host with Tyra, and be part of the great crew and dancers and friends ... to be able to be on stage with them and to be part of that family again, is quite special for me. I mean, these dancers are friends of mine at this point now. We really do all hang out together, and talk outside of that show."

He continued., "My goal is to bring back a sense of the happy and the fun, and the family atmosphere, that this show has always felt like for me. I want to become friends with all of the contestants this year, and allow myself to kind of be able to really just sit and talk with them. And after their dance, I want to get honest, and true feelings from them and make people laugh and make people smile again. I feel like sometimes it gets a little serious and while it needs to be that also, it also needs to be light and fun and cheery."

A general view of atmosphere at ABC's "Dancing With The Stars" Season Finale hosted by The Grove at The Grove on November 24, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.
Angela Weiss/Getty

In April, Variety confirmed that the upcoming season of DWTS will be available exclusively on Disney+ (so that means no airings or repeats on ABC). In May, Hough also confirmed that DWTS will no longer include commercial breaks.

Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson attend the 2017 Industry Dance Awards and Cancer Benefit Show at Avalon on August 16, 2017 in Hollywood, California.
Tibrina Hobson/WireImage

DWTS has yet to announce which pro dancers will be returning for season 31. In November 2021, Val Chmerkovskiy teased he probably wouldn't be back for the new season, though his wife Jenna Johnson, who is also a pro dancer on the show and currently pregnant with the couple's first baby, said that she hopes Chmerkovskiy changes his mind.

"I hope it's not [the end]," she told Entertainment Tonight at the time. "I think that he is the best male dancer on the show, and I can say that very confidently and proudly. I think that there is a lot more that we haven't seen from him that I would love to see."

Season 30's cast included professional basketball player Iman Shumpert, who won the Mirrorball Trophy over finalists Amanda Kloots, Cody Rigsby and JoJo Siwa in November 2021. Shumpert, 31, made history as the first basketball player to ever reach the finale or win the show. Olympic gymnast Suni Lee, actress Melora Hardin, singer Jimmie Allen and social media influencer Olivia Jade Giannulli also appeared in season 30.

Dancing with the Stars premieres on Disney+ Sept. 19.

