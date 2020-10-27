Dancing with the Stars spooked viewers on Monday’s Villains Night, and Cheer’s Monica Aldama got scared straight out of the competition when the cheerleading coach and her partner Val Chmerkovskiy were sent home.

On the live episode of the ABC reality dance competition series, Aldama, 50, and Chmerkovskiy, 34, were in the bottom two alongside The Talk cohost's Jeannie Mai and Brandon Armstrong.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Netflix star and the pro dancer earned a 22 out of 30, the night's lowest score, for their jazz routine to “Fever" inspired by Nurse Ratched.

Judge Derek Hough saved Aldama and Chmerkovskiy, but Bruno Tonioli picked Mai and Armstrong to keep around for one more week. Carrie Ann Inaba broke the tie by choosing the TV personality and her partner to stay.

So far this season, Vernon Davis, Jesse Metcalfe, Anne Heche, Carole Baskin and Charles Oakley have also been eliminated.

Pro Cheryl Burke and Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean performed on Monday and pulled out a score of 26 for their tango despite Burke taking a fall and injuring her head during their rehearsal the day before. "Cheryl and I were practicing during stage rehearsal and it did not go well," her McLean said in a video of their prep. "It happened so fast, I just heard her head hit the floor."

PEOPLE confirmed that a medic was called and examined Burke on the scene, but in the hours leading up to Monday night's live show, it remained unknown whether Burke would take the stage. Host Tyra Banks confirmed during Monday's episode that Burke had been cleared to perform, so Burke and McLean danced the tango to the Psycho theme song while channeling Norman Bates.

Image zoom AJ McLane and Cheryl Burke abc

Mai kicked off the night as Hannibal Lecter when she and Brandon Armstrong danced the paso doble to Nelly Furtado’s “Maneater.”

"I turned vegetarian for about two years since watching that movie,” Mai said during a video that aired before her performance of Silence of the Lambs, adding afterward, "I'm going to be a vegan for just like a couple weeks." The spooky routine earned the duo a score of 25 out of 30.

Coming off of being in the bottom two last week, Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir, as Dracula, and Britt Stewart kept the spooky vibes coming with their Viennese waltz to “Creep” by Vincent/Kimberly Nichole and picked up a score of 27. Weir talked about how he felt like he related to the vampire because of how they didn't always belong.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I had just turned 16 and I was competing internationally at the Olympic level," Weir recalled. "An agent approached me with my mom and said, 'The world is your oyster and we’re the agency that can take you where you want to be. But he then looked at me and my mom and he said if you work with us and we create this future for you, you can't be gay."

Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause channeled Disney villain Maleficent when she took to the ballroom floor with partner Gleb Savchenko for a paso doble to a chilling version of “In the Air Tonight.” The reality star revealed that she didn't celebrate Halloween as a kid because her mom thought it was “the Devil’s holiday.” Stause loves the holiday now, though, and her passion for spooky season collected her and Savchenko a score of 26, their first 9s of the season.

RELATED VIDEO: Vernon Davis Says He Wants to Be a ‘Big Movie Star’ After DWTS Elimination

Rapper Nelly went on to receive his highest score of the season when he and Daniella Karagach danced the Argentine tango to The Weeknd’s hit “Can’t Feel My Face” inspired by Freddy Kruger. Nelly dedicated the performance to his girlfriend Shantel Jackson, whom he called " a dream," and ultimately received a 27 for the passionate routine.

Justina Machado, covered in (fake!) blood in a Carrie-like getup, and Sasha Farber tangoed to “Take Me to Church.” "I can't stand Halloween," the actress said, blaming her dislike of the holiday on the "craziness" of the holiday caused her hometown. Machado said she loves horror movies, and that came through, acquiring a 26 for her and Farber for the act she dedicated to teachers.

Image zoom Justina Machado and Sasha Farber ABC

Image zoom Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson ABC

Catfish host Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson elected for Black Swan vibes with their paso doble to “Swan Lake Remix,” earning them the season's first perfect score. Schulman estimated that he saw the Swan Lake ballet "20 times" and called him and his dad "superfans" of New York City Ballet, so the high score meant a lot to the MTV star because of the connection to.his father. "I think I have swan bumps," Schulman said of receiving a 30 out of 30.

Skai Jackson, the evening’s Bride of Chucky, and Alan Bersten continued the momentum with an eerie Argentine tango to “Everything I Wanted” by Billie Eilish and received a 27 from the judges.

Kaitlyn Bristowe closed out the night as Cruella de Vil, which she called "pretty ironic ... because she doesn't love dogs." She and Artem Chigvintsev danced the paso doble to Rihanna’s “Disturbia” for a score of 24.

Next week, the remaining contestants will compete on the show's Double Elimination night.