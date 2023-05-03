Everything to Know About 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 32

If the Dancing With the Stars theme song is already in your head, you're not alone!

The long-running dance competition series is making its return to the ballroom when season 32 premieres this fall; however, it's going to look different from years pAR.

DWTS has undergone several changes since it premiered its first season in 2005, but in the last year alone, there have been some major switchups including changes to the show's hosts, the judging panel and where fans can watch.

After 30 seasons on ABC, DWTS season 31 took fans by surprise when the ballroom competition moved exclusively to Disney+ last year. At the time, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution Chairman Kareem Daniel cited the show's "broad appeal" and "overwhelming popularity" of its Disney-themed nights as the reason the switch was made.

However, DWTS' run as a streaming exclusive was one and done, as reported by Vulture, and it will be viewable live on both ABC and Disney+ in the upcoming season.

Though Len Goodman had already announced his retirement as head judge in November 2022, his death on April 24 at age 78 of bone cancer made final the change to the legacy panel of judges, which had always included Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli.

Although the season 32 cast has yet to be announced, several of the show's go-to pros have already announced whether they are returning or taking a break this time around.

Read on for everything we know about DWTS season 32, so far!

Who will host Dancing With the Stars season 32?

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Noam Galai/Getty; Noam Galai/Getty

ABC announced in March 2023 that Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro are slated to co-host DWTS season 32. The announcement came three days after news that Tyra Banks would exit the series after three seasons.

Hough is no stranger to the dance competition show, having previously starred as a professional dancer throughout five seasons from 2007 to 2009 (and taking home three mirror ball trophies, too!). She later returned as a judge for six seasons between 2014 and 2021.

Banks first joined DWTS as a host during the show's season 29 in 2020, replacing Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews. In July 2022, it was announced that Ribeiro would co-host season 31 alongside Banks.

Will Dancing With the Stars season 32 air on ABC?

After moving to Disney+ from ABC for season 31 in 2022, DWTS will return to the network for its upcoming 32nd season. In addition, the ballroom competition series will be available to stream on Disney+ at the same time. (Vulture was the first to report the news on May 2. PEOPLE has reached out to ABC for comment.)

Who are the judges for Dancing With the Stars season 32?

ABC/Eric McCandless

Ahead of his death, Len Goodman announced his retirement from DWTS in November 2022 after nearly 30 seasons as head judge. While Goodman took a few breaks from his judging duties since first joining in 2005, the other two judges, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli, have served on the panel for 31 consecutive seasons.

Now, they're ready to add another year to their longtime jobs as they're slated to return to the DWTS judging panel for their 32nd season this fall. Inaba and Tonioli will be rejoined by Derek Hough, a judge since season 29, who will be simultaneously touring with his dance show.

While it remains unclear whether Goodman will be replaced for season 32, it's possible that the DWTS judging panel could return to its original three-person format — or perhaps, welcome guest judges like the show has done in the past.

Which pro dancers will return for Dancing With the Stars season 32?

ABC/Eric McCandless

The complete list of pro dancers slated to compete on DWTS season 32 has yet to be announced, but several dancers from last season have made statements about their decisions to return.

Val Chmerkovskiy confirmed in May that he'll be back for season 32. "Yes, I am coming back next season. I'm very excited," he told Us Weekly at the time. "I had an amazing season 31, so hopefully I could ride the momentum into season 32."

He also teased that his wife Jenna Johnson (who sat out season 31 amid her pregnancy with their firstborn, son Rome) and sister-in-law Peta Murgatroyd (who's expecting her second son with husband Maks Chmerkovskiy in June) might be back for season 32.

"I think both of them are gonna be on next season," Val hinted to the outlet. "I know both of them are excited."

Eric McCandless/ABC/Getty

On the topic of DWTS baby booms, Sharna Burgess also passed on season 31 after welcoming her first child, son Zane Walker in June — but now, the new mom is back and ready to rumba! "I definitely want to come back if they will have me," Burgess told Extra in March.

Meanwhile, Lindsay Arnold and Witney Carson both announced that they are pregnant with their second child, but neither have commented on their return to the dance floor. Same goes for Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov, who announced two days after the DWTS season 31 finale that they are going to be first-time parents.

Un-baby related, Cheryl Burke announced in November that she's leaving DWTS after 17 years and 26 seasons on the show. "I have been crying nonstop," the pro dancer told PEOPLE exclusively.

"It has been very emotional. There [are] a lot of emotions and there's lots of excitement, but there's also lots of fear," she said. "At the end of the day, this is actually maybe another divorce in a way that I'm going through in one year."

Who is in the cast for Dancing With the Stars season 32?

The complete cast of DWTS remains under wraps, but PEOPLE will continue to update when more information is learned.

When will Dancing With the Stars season 32 premiere?

Although a specific premiere date has yet to be announced, DWTS is confirmed to air on ABC and stream on Disney+ sometime this fall. If the timing is anything like years past, it is likely to reclaim its 8:00 p.m. time slot and air mid-September.