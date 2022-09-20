Entertainment TV 'DWTS' Season 31: Who Went Home and Who Is Still in the Competition These actors, singers, TikTokers, and more are going for the Mirrorball Trophy on Dancing With the Stars! Here's a guide to who is still in the competition and who went home. Spoilers ahead By Kelsie Gibson Kelsie Gibson Twitter Kelsie Gibson is the SEO Editor of PEOPLE Digital. Since joining the brand in 2021, she has contributed to a number of different verticals, writing and editing SEO content ranging from relationship timelines to TV and movie explainers. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kelsie worked at POPSUGAR as the Celebrity and Entertainment editor, where she wrote and edited content and conducted various interviews for online and video at press junkets, red carpets, and events such as Tribeca Film Festival. She was also formerly at Bustle, Tiger Beat, and Her Campus and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 20, 2022 02:36 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos 01 of 16 Jason Lewis Andrew Eccles/abc Status on the show: Eliminated, Week 1 02 of 16 Vinny Guadagnino Andrew Eccles/abc Status on the show: Still in the competition 03 of 16 Daniel Durant Andrew Eccles/abc Status on the show: Still in the competition 04 of 16 Sam Champion Andrew Eccles/abc Status on the show: Still in the competition 05 of 16 Joseph Baena Andrew Eccles/abc Status on the show: Still in the competition 06 of 16 Cheryl Ladd Andrew Eccles/abc Status on the show: Still in the competition 07 of 16 Trevor Donovan Andrew Eccles/abc Status on the show: Still in the competition 08 of 16 Charli D'Amelio Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas. Andrew Eccles/abc Status on the show: Still in the competition 09 of 16 Heidi D'Amelio Andrew Eccles/ABC Status on the show: Still in the competition 10 of 16 Jordin Sparks Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong. Andrew Eccles/abc Status on the show: Still in the competition 11 of 16 Jessie James Decker Andrew Eccles/abc Status on the show: Still in the competition 12 of 16 Selma Blair Selma Blair and Sasha Farber. Andrew Eccles/abc Status on the show: Still in the competition 13 of 16 Shangela Shangela and Gleb Savchenko. Andrew Eccles/abc Status on the show: Still in the competition 14 of 16 Wayne Brady Wayne Brady and Witney Carson. Status on the show: Still in the competition 15 of 16 Gabby Windey Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy. Andrew Eccles/ABC Status on the show: Still in the competition 16 of 16 Teresa Giudice Teresa Giudice and Pasha Pashkov. Andrew Eccles/ABC Status on the show: Still in the competition