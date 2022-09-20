'DWTS' Season 31: Who Went Home and Who Is Still in the Competition

These actors, singers, TikTokers, and more are going for the Mirrorball Trophy on Dancing With the Stars! Here's a guide to who is still in the competition and who went home. Spoilers ahead

By
Kelsie Gibson
Kelsie Gibson
Kelsie Gibson

Published on September 20, 2022
01 of 16

Jason Lewis

JASON LEWIS and PETA MURGATROYD dwts
Andrew Eccles/abc

Status on the show: Eliminated, Week 1

02 of 16

Vinny Guadagnino

VINNY GUADAGNINO and KOKO IWASAKI dwts
Andrew Eccles/abc

Status on the show: Still in the competition

03 of 16

Daniel Durant

DANIEL DURANT and BRITT STEWART dwts
Andrew Eccles/abc

Status on the show: Still in the competition

04 of 16

Sam Champion

SAM CHAMPION and CHERYL BURKE dwts
Andrew Eccles/abc

Status on the show: Still in the competition

05 of 16

Joseph Baena

DANI KARAGACH and JOSEPH BAENA dwts
Andrew Eccles/abc

Status on the show: Still in the competition

06 of 16

Cheryl Ladd

LOUIS VAN AMSTEL and CHERYL LADD dwts
Andrew Eccles/abc

Status on the show: Still in the competition

07 of 16

Trevor Donovan

EMMA SLATER and TREVOR DONOVAN dwts
Andrew Eccles/abc

Status on the show: Still in the competition

08 of 16

Charli D'Amelio

dancing with the stars officail portraits
Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas. Andrew Eccles/abc

Status on the show: Still in the competition

09 of 16

Heidi D'Amelio

DANCING WITH THE STARS - HEIDI D’AMELIO, ARTEM CHIGVINTSEV
Andrew Eccles/ABC

Status on the show: Still in the competition

10 of 16

Jordin Sparks

dancing with the stars officail portraits
Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong. Andrew Eccles/abc

Status on the show: Still in the competition

11 of 16

Jessie James Decker

ALAN BERSTEN and JESSIE JAMES DECKER dtws
Andrew Eccles/abc

Status on the show: Still in the competition

12 of 16

Selma Blair

dancing with the stars officail portraits
Selma Blair and Sasha Farber. Andrew Eccles/abc

Status on the show: Still in the competition

13 of 16

Shangela

dancing with the stars officail portraits
Shangela and Gleb Savchenko. Andrew Eccles/abc

Status on the show: Still in the competition

14 of 16

Wayne Brady

dancing with the stars officail portraits
Wayne Brady and Witney Carson.

Status on the show: Still in the competition

15 of 16

Gabby Windey

DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Episode TBD" GABBY WINDEY, VAL CHMERKOVSKIY
Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy. Andrew Eccles/ABC

Status on the show: Still in the competition

16 of 16

Teresa Giudice

DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Episode TBD" TERESA GIUDICE, PASHA PASHKO
Teresa Giudice and Pasha Pashkov. Andrew Eccles/ABC

Status on the show: Still in the competition

